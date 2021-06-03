Chris Harrison not returning to Bachelor in Paradise, his replacement leaves fans scratching their heads

Chris Harrison’s future with The Bachelor franchise remains up in the air. It has been announced that he will not host the upcoming summer series Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Chris Harrison’s future with The Bachelor franchise continues to remain up in the air. The longtime host will remain off-camera for this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise.

However, the show will not utilize a former show contestant or replacement host for its latest installment, and news of a new temporary host has fans scratching their heads.

It has been reported that the host sfor the summer series will be a rotating cast of celebrity comedians who will attempt to guide the mayhem and romance fans have come to expect from Bachelor in Paradise.

One temporary host has been announced, film and television star David Spade, reported Page Six.

Variety reported that, as of June 2, there were still being offers made to celebrities and that David was the only one who had signed on the dotted line.

Sources close to the show said, per Page Six, that the comedian was picked because he loves the show. He regularly posts commentary about episodes on his social media pages.

Production on Bachelor in Paradise will reportedly begin the week of June 7. The new season is set to premiere on August 16.

Chris Harrison may not return to The Bachelor franchise for the remainder of 2021

The fan-favorite host, who came under fire after he made comments in an interview regarding racially insensitive photos in which former Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell was a participant, stepped back from his role on the show in March of this year.

At the time, Chris shared in an Instagram post that he was committed to doing the work necessary to learn from his mistakes. The show appeared to support the franchise host. Fans heard Chris during the March 15 Bachelor finale when he did voiceover work for the episode.

Chris has not been seen or heard on-camera since. He was replaced by Emmanuel Acho for the series’ After the Final Rose episode where the show discussed the controversy surrounding Rachael’s participation in the controversial frat party and how the franchise could move forward from the scandal.

The new season of The Bachelorette starring Katie Thurston will be hosted by Bachelor Nation alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams. It is unclear who will host the fall season of The Bachelorette where Michelle Young will begin her own search for love.

Fan reaction to Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season could determine Chris Harrison’s fate

Variety reported that there are numerous individuals who are reportedly familiar with the behind-the-scenes drama at the franchise that claim there has been no decision made if Chris will remain with the show moving forward.

Ratings for Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette may determine whether or not Chris returns to the show as fan reaction to the series’ first female hosts may have a hand in the network’s decision moving forward.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC beginning Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.