The Bachelorette: Rachel Lindsay opens up about the time Chris Harrison called her ‘angry’

The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay has opened up about the time Chris Harrison called her angry during her stint on the ABC reality TV show. Rachel also revealed the impact his words have on her today.

It has been four years since Rachel appeared on The Bachelorette and met her dream guy, Bryan Abasolo. Rachel and Bryan found their happily ever after, but that wasn’t all Rachel got out of the season.

Thanks to Chris, Rachel earned a label that still follows her today and doesn’t represent who Rachel is as a woman.

Rachel Lindsay opens up about Chris Harrison calling her angry

During an appearance on The View, Rachel opened up about her experience being labeled an angry black woman because of Chris.

The topic came up after the cohosts were discussing the fight between The Real Housewives of New York stars Eboni K. Williams and Luann de Lesseps. Eboni stated that her cast members have labeled her an angry black woman.

Joy Behar asked Rachel if she could relate to what Eboni was saying. Rachel revealed she could relate in real life and when she was on reality television.

The Bachelorette recalled an incident that occurred on finale night. While on stage with her runner-up Peter Krause, he informed Rachel she would have a “mediocre life” if she didn’t choose him.

After Rachel shut Peter down by sharing that she was living her best life, Chris decided to get involved with the conversation.

“When I came back from commercial break, the host said to me, ‘Rachel, you seem angry.’ I looked, and I said, ‘That’s a strong word.’ And he said, ‘Well, you seem upset,'” Rachel shared. “I hadn’t raised my voice. I hadn’t yelled. I hadn’t said any type of curse word.”

It wasn’t bad enough. Chris called her angry, but then Peter went on the defense, claiming he felt attacked by Rachel.

“When I confronted him on how I attacked him, he said, ‘Well, I don’t really have anything to say to that,'” she recalled.

Rachel has been labeled angry by Bachelor Nation

Peter could not explain why or how he felt attacked by Rachel. Chris also couldn’t explain why he felt Rachel was angry when she remained calm the entire time, despite being upset at Peter’s words.

However, none of that mattered because Rachel was still labeled angry in Bachelor Nation.

“I have been labeled an angry Black female in Bachelor Nation. It follows me around to this day,” Rachel expressed.

Rachel showed her support for Eboni, revealing she was proud of the RHONY star for speaking up regarding such a crucial topic.

Learning Chris Harrison called Rachel Lindsay during her The Bachelorette stint comes hot on the heels of news that Chris will not be hosting the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise season.

The two revelations don’t bode well for the former host, who has been under fire since his controversial interview with Rachel earlier this year.

The Bachelorette Season 17 premieres on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.