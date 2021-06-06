The Bachelorette spoilers: Everything we know so far about Katie Thurston’s season

The premiere of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette can’t come soon enough! Here’s what fans can look forward to. Pic credit: ABC

Katie’s season of The Bachelorette premieres tomorrow, and fans can’t wait to sit down with a bottle of wine and meet Katie’s batch of men.

Katie and her 30 men flew to the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in New Mexico to see if there’s a vibe between them.

Additionally, the season introduces new hosts. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams have replaced Chris Harrison after he stepped away following the franchise’s racism controversy.

Even though the season hasn’t premiered yet, Bachelorette sleuths have figured out how her season goes all the way up to the top four.

Fair warning, loads of Bachelorette spoilers coming your way!

Who are the main men on Katie’s season?

While the teaser has shown men dressed as cats, shirtless men, and a mystery man hiding in a gift box, there are plenty of surprises that the season has in store.

For instance, Blake Moynes from Clare and Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette will appear after the premiere night. While he won’t get the chance to make an over-the-top premiere entrance, he reportedly still comes pretty early on and has a fair chance.

Speaking of the premiere night, it seems that one man will stand out to Katie among the rest.

Greg Grippo will win Katie Thurston’s first impression rose.

Both Blake and Greg are also a part of Katie’s top four men.

The other two men are reportedly Justin Glaze and Andrew Spencer.

As for which of the four men manages to win Katie’s heart, that remains unknown. However, it has been projected that Katie leaves her season of The Bachelorette engaged.

The drama to come on Katie’s season of The Bachelorette

There is plenty of drama coming up on The Bachelorette. Fans have already seen the trailer during which Katie shows the door to whoever isn’t there for the right reasons.

It seems there is still plenty of drama that has yet to be revealed though.

Katie’s season wrapped filming a full week early because Katie reportedly wasn’t afraid to send men home when she felt the timing was right, even if there wasn’t a rose on the table.

This could mean plenty of dramatic and surprising departures.

Additionally, Katie reportedly almost quit the show because filming got so tense.

“It’s definitely an emotional roller coaster for Katie. She doesn’t hold back and will tell it like it is. At one point, she threatened to quit the show. It really got to her, and she couldn’t take it anymore,” the source explained to Life and Style magazine.

Katie also will reportedly get steamy with men earlier into the season than most Bachelorettes.

“Time is short,” Katie told People magazine. “And you can’t be okay with me possibly getting engaged in two months but not kissing on the first date. I’ve got to use my time wisely!”

Viewers will just have to wait and see themselves tomorrow night!

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.