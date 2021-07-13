The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston shares an ominous message about the ending of her season

Katie might prove the spoilers wrong on The Bachelorette Season 17 finale Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor franchise has grown so huge that spoilers begin to leak long before the season even airs. However, Katie Thurston has a message for anyone who thinks they already know how her season of The Bachelorette will end.

Katie took to Instagram to share a post from her friend and TV personality, Dr. Stephen Lovegrove, and both he and Katie suggested viewers be wary of spoilers because this season of The Bachelorette is more unpredictable than people think.

Spoilers were wrong about John Hersey

In Dr. Lovegrove’s post, he reminisced over an old text that he found humorous because it expressed frustration with feeling like Katie and her friends spoiled the season early, despite the spoiler being incorrect.

Due to rumors from typically credible sources, many were led to believe that Katie would choose smiley contestant, John Hersey, to be in her exclusive final four.

These rumors turned out to be completely false when Katie sent John Hersey home really early in the process. John’s early exit came as a shock to fans both because of the spoilers and because they loved John’s bubbly personality and felt he deserved to go further with Katie.

Along with the text screenshot, Dr. Lovegrove wrote, “You truly never know what’s going to happen until you watch – the surprises keep coming!”

As a friend of Katie’s, Dr. Lovegrove likely has an inside scoop into all the drama that goes down with Katie and her men, and he seems to want fans to know that there are a lot more surprises coming up this season.

Katie cosigns Dr. Lovegrove’s sentiments

Interestingly, Katie shared Dr. Lovegrove’s post and added her own thoughts writing, “You think you know the ending, until you don’t!”

Katie sparks intrigue about her finale Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

This comment from Katie sparks curiosity because there are current sources who have already attempted to spoil who Katie chooses and gets engaged to at the end.

Katie clearly knows that the revealing spoiler is circulating around, especially considering she’s one of the most social media savvy Bachelorettes. Her mysterious comment implies that those spoiler announcements might not be true and that fans will be in for a surprising turn of events when The Bachelorette finale airs.

Katie continues to keep fans on their toes in terms of the men she chooses. She recently shocked fans by eliminating fan-favorite Connor B. and threw a curveball when she gave a rose to Brendan Scanzano.

It looks like these spoilers surrounding Katie’s finalist may not be set in stone and viewers will have to tune in to see what surprises are coming next.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.