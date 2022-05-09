The Bachelorette fans react to Blake Moynes’ new look

The Bachelorette contestant Blake Moynes took to social media to show off his recent buzz cut. Pic credit: @blakemoynes/Instagram

Blake Moynes took off his signature baseball hat look to reveal his latest hair transformation.

The Bachelorette alum first appeared on the show’s 16th season and was ultimately eliminated in week 9. He later showed up for Season 17 a few episodes into the season and ended up finding love and proposing to leading lady Katie Thurston.

Despite their undoubtful connection on the show, the two announced their breakup publicly in October of 2021 and Katie has since pursued a relationship with former contestant John Hersey.

Blake Moynes flaunted new haircut on social media

While on the show and on social media afterward, Blake has always seemed to rock his brown locks that consisted of more length on top and a shorter buzz on the sides.

Although Blake has recently been posting photos to his feed wearing a backward baseball cap, he finally shared a full photo of his new cut with his followers over the weekend.

The contestant posted a black-and-white picture of his new shaved head – while lying shirtless on a bed in Calvin Klein underwear and reading a book about sharks.

“My kinda saturday night 🦈 ,” Blake wrote in the caption.

The new cut has made Blake almost unrecognizable – as fans of the show were so used to seeing him with his signature hair length on the show.

Blake most recently shared a video clip where he showed off his hair before cutting it. In an ad for a skincare brand, he videotaped himself showering and running the product through it before letting it air-dry and finishing the rest of his routine.

Fans have mixed reactions over Blake’s new buzz cut

Fans have been quick to point out Blake’s “new do” and give their varying opinions on his latest look.

“Did I miss something, what happened to your hair?” One user asked after seeing Blake’s sudden change.

Another Instagram user chimed in with her favoring opinion on his buzz cut – “You look so good with your head shaved wtf.”

Another user similarly preferred Blake’s cut over his previous look by commenting “buzz cut Blake > normal haircut Blake.”

Some fans even took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his recent cut. “Totally unrelated but if anyone knows Blake Moynes tell him I like his new buzz cut,” one user tweeted.

When it comes to look-alikes, some followers also tried to piece together who Blake now resembles. “It’s giving me 90s John Travolta,” one Instagram user commented on his photo.

Although the overall reaction to his new haircut seemed to be positive, some people still joined in to say they preferred the former contestant with his longer hair.

“Bring the hair back,” One user commented with a heart emoji (to soften the blow).

“I miss ur cute lil hair ngl [not gonna lie] but u still cute,” another fan wrote – again, to soften the blow.

Is buzz cut Blake here to stay? Or is it just his summertime look? Only time will tell.

