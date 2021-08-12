Katie Thurston ‘officially entering Canada’ following engagement to Blake Moynes

Bachelorette star Katie Thurston revealed that she is visiting Blake Moynes’s hometown in Canada. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelorette star Katie Thurston announced that she has arrived in Canada now that her engagement to Blake Moynes is official.

When Katie brought Blake to meet her family, she told them she wouldn’t mind going to Canada to be with Blake.

On Katie’s first official Instagram post with Blake, she revealed that it was where they were headed.

She concluded her post, writing, “Next stop, Canada!”

Well, it seems that time has come!

Katie took to Twitter to reveal that she is equipped with everything she needs to enter Canada.

She went through everything she put together for her trip, adding a green check next to each item.

•Negative Covid Test ✅

•Proof of being fully vaccinated ✅

•ArriveCAN App ✅

•Passport ✅

Officially entering Canada! 🇨🇦 🙌 — Katie Thurston (@katiethurston) August 12, 2021

This includes a “Negative Covid Test,” “Proof of being fully vaccinated,” “ArriveCAN App” and “Passport.”

Katie concluded her tweet by revealing that she is “officially entering Canada!”

Katie has since shared on her Instagram story that her cat Tommy has met Blake’s dogs.

Additionally, Blake’s mom ordered customized cupcakes with cutouts of Blake and Katie on them for their arrival.

It’s unclear whether Katie’s getting ready to move to Canada or if they’re just visiting Blakes family, but I’m sure Bachelor Nation will find out soon!

Katie Thurston accepted a proposal from Blake Moynes on The Bachelorette

During the Bachelorette finale, Blake got down on one knee and proposed to Katie.

However, viewers weren’t certain that Blake would propose for most of the episode.

The episode started off with Katie crying on the bathroom floor after Greg dumped her and left.

Bachelor Nation wasn’t sure if Katie was going to be able to get over Greg or even stay on the show.

Once it became clear that Katie was staying, Blake and Justin seemed nervous that Katie wasn’t going to be able to focus on their relationships.

However, Katie was able to tell Blake she “f*****g loves him” in return. After she sent Justin home, it was just up to Blake to propose to Katie.

He visited Neil Lane and picked out her engagement ring. However, he told Tayshia Adams he was feeling uncertain about being ready to propose.

Ultimately, Blake gained the courage to get down on one knee and pop the question, and Katie said yes.

Blake doesn’t seem bothered by Katie’s drama with Greg

Even though Bachelor Nation is worried that Katie hasn’t gotten over Greg, Blake doesn’t seem to have that same concern.

Blake shared that he felt her reaction during that point of the show was natural and chose to be supportive of her when they watched those episodes.

“It’s very important to be understanding and empathetic of what she is going through, right? It’s easy to be like, ‘Well, why would you say that? What about me? I was there.’ … Michael had left, Greg was leaving, and so I could see why she was doing and saying what she needed to. Things were breaking down,” Blake told Us Weekly.

Now that all the drama of The Bachelorette is over, the two can enjoy their time together in Canada.

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC on Monday, August 16 at 8/7c.