The Bachelorette: Is Blake Moynes a cheater?

Did Blake Moynes cheat his way to being a contestant on The Bachelorette? Pic credit: ABC

Blake Moynes is set to make his arrival on The Bachelorette but did he play fair to get there?

It’s not uncommon for former contestants to appear on later seasons in hopes of winning the heart of someone new as Bachelor Nation has seen it many times before but some might think Blake has cheated his way onto the show.

Blake first appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette and had strong feelings for Clare, who quickly left with Dale Moss early on.

Blake admitted to speaking to Clare on Instagram prior to the start of her season. When Clare was replaced by Tayshia, Blake fell hard for her as well but ended up being eliminated prior to hometown dates.

Now, Blake is hoping to win over Katie Thurston, but his arrival most likely won’t sit well with the rest of Katie’s suitors. It doesn’t sound as if Blake has played fair in his attempts to earn a chance at love.

Did Blake Moynes cheat his way onto The Bachelorette?

When Blake made his original appearance on Clare Crawley’s season, he didn’t quite play by the rules set out by production.

Even though it was prohibited, he reached out to Clare prior to the start of the season.

When production was shut down due to COVID-19, Blake admitted to contacting Clare out of concern for her. She had shared an update on Instagram regarding her mother, who was in the hospital due to Alzheimer’s and dementia and he claimed he wanted to make sure she was doing alright.

Clare acknowledged how Blake had broken the rules but said she appreciated the gesture. She was moved by the fact that he risked not being allowed to film in order to check in on her. She said that it meant a lot to her.

While Clare left shortly after with Dale, Blake went on to fall in love with Tayshia prior to being eliminated.

Fast forward to Katie’s season and she has admitted to speaking to Blake prior to her season airing too.

After she was eliminated from Matt James’s season, Blake reached out to her but Katie said it was pretty generic.

She admitted to US Weekly that while they had spoken before, she was shocked to see him arrive during filming.

She said, “We had chatted before, but usually what happens is, like, the guys will reach out to the women once they’re eliminated and be like, ‘Good luck, you did great.’ Like very generic, you know? And so to see him, I was like, ‘Why is he here?’ Like, ‘What’s happening?’”

Are Blake’s intentions genuine?

A preview of the upcoming episode shows Blake saying, “I’m a little bit late to this, but Katie is the one, so I just had to show up,”

Given the fact that he’s fallen in love with two Bachelorette leads prior to Katie, the other contestants will most likely be skeptical about Blake’s late appearance.

Nick Viall admitted that it would likely be a tough road for Blake.

He told US Weekly, “Blake is going to get crap, obviously, for someone who fell in love with Clare [Crawley] without validation, fell in love with Tayshia [Adams] without validation. So, when he’s [saying], ‘I’m in love with Katie,’ it’s fair to question [it].”

He added, “I don’t question that he believes what he says. I just kind of question, like, ‘Do you just kind of love hard, bro?’”

Fans will have to tune in to tonight’s episode to see if more details are revealed regarding Blake’s pre-show antics and whether his conversations with Katie will be enough to convince her to let him stay for a chance to earn her heart.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.