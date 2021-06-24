Is the third time a charm for Blake Moynes with Katie Thurston on his Bachelorette journey?

Will the third time be a charm for Blake Moynes with Katie Thurston as he makes his first appearance as a potential suitor on her season beginning Monday. June 28?

Blake is a familiar face to The Bachelorette fans. He initially appeared on Clare Crawley’s season and attempted to win her love. His attempts, as well as those of the other men in the house, were derailed by Clare falling hard for Dale Moss and leaving The Bachelorette house within two weeks of her arrival.

Blake stayed on as Tayshia Adams’ replaced Clare and the process began all over again. His attempts at finding love were thwarted. He was eliminated before the hometown dates during a December 2020 episode, and she ended up engaged to Zac Clark.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Blake will show up in a most iconic way for Katie on Monday’s episode.

He will channel a love scene in the 1989 film between John Cusack (Lloyd) and Ione Skye (Diane) where Lloyd holds a boom box above his head that played the Peter Gabriel tune “In Your Eyes,” in an attempt to win her love.

While it is unclear if music will be played during Blake’s attempt at scoring points with Katie, the scene will bring a lighthearted nature to this serious season of The Bachelorette.

Blake’s interest in Katie brought him back to the series

Us Weekly reported that Blake tuned into Matt James’ season of The Bachelor and liked what he saw in Katie’s personality. This caused him to try his luck for a third time for Season 17 after filming began in March of this year.

Tayshia confirmed to Us that she spoke to Blake before he officially joined the cast.

“I was a little shocked! But in a good way,” Tayshia told Us in June of Blake joining the cast. “I had a conversation with him and he’s a good man. So, if he felt like he wanted to show up and surprise someone, then I stand behind it.”

Blake Moynes goes after what he wants

It was revealed during Clare’s season of The Bachelorette that Blake had reached out to her prior to filming. This was after coronavirus concerns caused production to initially shut down filming of the season. Blake was one of the men the show opted to keep in the cast when filming resumed.

Clare Crawley and Blake Moynes did not get the chance to make a connection as she fell for Dale right away. Pic credit: ABC

“Clare posted on Instagram on a Story that she was really struggling right now because of what her mom was going through in the hospital. So, I want to check in if she’s OK,” he said, speaking of her mother who has Alzheimer’s and dementia. Clare did not reply to his gesture.

Prior to meeting on the show, contestants are not supposed to contact one another. However, Clare said the fact that Blake reached out to her meant a lot.

Blake opted to stay for Tayshia’s season and felt the two made a real connection. He believed due to the abbreviated season, the duo ran out of time, and their connection came too late.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.