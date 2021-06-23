Nick Viall calls out Blake Moynes for falling in love with all The Bachelorette stars

Nick Viall shows his charming smile on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

In just the first few weeks of the journey, Katie Thurston has already had ups and downs with the men on her season. It appears Katie will be in for even more surprises when former cast member of The Bachelorette, Blake Moynes, shows up to compete for her love.

It remains to be seen how or why Blake appears on Katie’s season, although the two had briefly been in contact prior to Katie filming her season.

Blake’s anticipated arrival has stirred up questions among fans as well as former star of The Bachelor, Nick Viall, who helped Katie go deeper with the contestants on a vulnerable and emotional date during the latest episode of The Bachelorette.

Nick spoke out on Blake’s pattern of falling for multiple Bachelorettes and speculated on how successful Blake’s late arrival will be.

Nick questions if Blake loves hard and fast

Considering Blake was cast on a rare season of The Bachelorette, he had the opportunity to fall in love with not one but two bachelorettes, Clare and Tayshia. Having caught feelings for both of them, Nick acknowledged how viewers will be suspicious if Blake quickly catches feelings for Katie as well.

Nick told US Weekly, “Blake is going to get crap, obviously, for someone who fell in love with Clare without validation, fell in love with Tayshia without validation. So, when he’s [saying], ‘I’m in love with Katie’, it’s fair to question [it]”.

While Nick thinks it’s valid to question Blake, he does trust that Blake’s intentions are sincere. Nick is quoted saying, “I don’t question that [Blake] believes what he says. I just kind of question like, ‘Do you kind of just love hard, bro’”.

Viewers may get to see the beginnings of Blake’s third attempt at love in next week’s episode. Nick revealed that Blake had showed up around the time of the emotional group date that Nick facilitated, but he wasn’t shown because the episode had so many heavy topics to cover, so Blake is likely to be on the premises next week.

Blake may have a similar experience as Nick on The Bachelorette

Nick expressed wondering if Blake will have a similar experience to the one Nick had on former Bachelorette and current cohost of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe’s, season.

Like Blake, Nick was also a late arrival and went far with Kaitlyn. Nick recalled being a threat to the other guys in the house during Kaitlyn’s season and he’s curious if Blake will also stir the pot with the guys in the house this season.

Nick stated that he wouldn’t be surprised to see Aaron Clancy involved in drama with Blake since he’s been an active role in most of the drama this season.

Even more intriguing is Nick’s speculation about sweet and shy Greg Grippo taking issue with Blake.

So far Greg has been a drama-free front-runner with Katie, but Nick feels Greg could potentially be in a similar situation to Shawn Booth from Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season, who hated Nick for having such a strong connection with Kaitlyn.

Nick and fans will have to wait and see if Greg and the men in the house will hate Blake, and most importantly will Katie fall in love with Blake on this unpredictable season of The Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC