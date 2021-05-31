The Bachelorette: Clare Crawley and Dale Moss look happy together in first couples photo shared since reuniting

Dale and Clare reveal they are officially back together with a heart-warming pic. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelorette lead Clare Crawley and her pick Dale Moss shared their first photo together since rekindling their romance.

Dale uploaded a picture of him and Clare together on his Instagram.

The two have been hinting at spending time together, but this picture solidifies it.

In the picture, Dale is all smiles as Clare wraps her arm around him and stands behind his chair. The two hold up shakas, or hang loose signs.

Clare wears a floral sundress as Dale sports a striped polo. Both wear shell necklaces.

“This makes me happy,” Dale simply captioned the post.

It appears that the couple waited a bit to share their first photo together since they reunited.

Dale uploaded a picture of him in the same outfit, even holding up the same shaka sign, two weeks ago.

Dale tagged his location as The Westin Maui Resort and Spa.

He captioned the post, “Ready to explore the island this weekend! What’s the coolest thing we should see in Maui? Mahalo.”

By linking these two pictures together, it appears that Dale and Clare took a romantic Hawaiian vacation together.

Clare shares her own homage to Dale

Clare also shared an Instagram upload that indicated that she and Dale are officially back together.

She shared an adorable snap of her dog Elbie resting in Dale’s lap.

“The boys,” she captioned the post with blue heart emoji.

Clare must be trusting Dale a lot more these days if she’s letting him back into her dog’s life.

Dale shook Bachelor Nation when he announced he and Clare broke up after he proposed to her on The Bachelorette, and they left the show together.

He even shocked Clare herself who reportedly had no idea they had broken up.

The unexpected breakup took a big toll, but soon after, the pair were spotted together in Florida in February, and they have reportedly been working on repairing their relationship since.

Dale stepped up by planning a trip to Napa for Clare’s 40th birthday. Additionally, Clare was spotted with a fancy new rock.

Dale seems to have been putting in the effort, and it has been paying off.

Dale recently revealed he and Clare are back together

Dale confirmed in April that he and Clare were on good terms despite the break up.

Their efforts to rekindle their relationship seemed to be paying off as he shared where they stood on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

“Clare and I, we’re in a good place,” he confirmed. “When the time is right we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we’re just focused on one another. We’re keeping things private and that’s working for us, in due time we’ll speak about that together.”

While in April it appears Dale was intent on keeping things private, it seems May was the month that he was ready to go public and confirm that he and Clare are back together.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.