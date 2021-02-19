Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss aren’t hiding the fact they are hanging out again


Clare Crawley and Dale Moss aren't hiding the fact they are hanging out again
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss went out for dinner and posed for pictures. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley and Dale Moss were spotted together in Florida this week.

Fans started sharing photos of them together as they were walking around and even holding hands in one photo.

The couple has not revealed what is going on between them, but it’s clear that Clare isn’t as angry with Dale as she initially hinted.

Both Dale and Clare are active on social media, including sharing stories online of dinners, outings, and more.

In one of Dale’s stories, Clare can be heard laughing in the background.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are posing for photos

Even though the two of them aren’t confirming their decision to hang out on their respective social media accounts, they aren’t exactly hiding it in public.

They went out for dinner and had no problem posing for photos with fans.

While they didn’t share the photos online, fans did.

“Dale and Clare at a restaurant in FL (it was obvious from their stories tonight they were together)” @bachelornation.scoop revealed on a post.

Clare and Dale
Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

If they didn’t want to be spotted out by fans, they wouldn’t be eating at a restaurant and posting about it on their respective social media accounts.

Fans were able to compare pictures and determined that they were at the same restaurant.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss could be giving it a second chance

Right now, Bachelorette fans have no idea what is going on between them. They haven’t said anything about what the future holds.

Clare and Dale were spotted together in Florida this week, which came as a shock. Clare had shared quotes online that made it seem like she was slamming Dale, saying he wasn’t the person she thought he was.

She was also accused of unfollowing him online. But sources came forward, saying that Clare wanted to see Dale in person and hear what he had to say about everything.

She didn’t hide the fact that she was completely blindsided by his breakup statement, especially since they had been househunting and joking about making babies just weeks prior.

Now, it looks like there is hope that these two will be getting back together. Especially after being seen together in public and not even trying to hide the fact that they’ve been spending time together.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

