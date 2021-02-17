Clare Crawley and Dale Moss appear to be holding hands while out in Florida this week

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss were spotted together this week. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley and Dale Moss may not be completely done.

The whirlwind romance, which surprised everyone in Bachelor Nation, was the romance that everyone needed in 2020.

Clare decided to shut down The Bachelorette after 12 days because she saw Dale as her future husband.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

He didn’t hesitate and he proposed to her that same day after spending just a few hours with her during those 12 days.

In January 2021, Dale revealed that the two had broken up. But are they already working things out?

Are Clare Crawley and Dale Moss working things out?

Even though the two of them showed no signs of possibly working things out, they are still hanging out.

Reality Steve shared photos of them together yesterday on his Instagram story. The pictures showed both Dale and Clare in workout clothes in Venice, Florida.

Read More Blake Moynes breaks the rules again for Clare Crawley – and the men are furious with him

They were hanging out, going for a walk, and made no effort to hide who they were.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

In one of the photos, Clare and Dale appear to be holding hands as they are walking across a bridge. It’s the photo that was taken in a side view mirror.

Pic credit: @bachelorteaspill/Instagram

A freelancer writer named Julia Moser had an interesting theory that was reshared by @bachelornation.scoop. She believed that Clare and Dale were asked to go outside and be seen to distract from the serious conversation that is going on in Bachelor Nation these days in regards to racism.

“My conspiracy theory is that ABC set this up to distract from all the racism and while I know on one hand that’s ridiculous, I also kind of think that’s what’s happening and I don’t even know what’s real or not anymore!!!” she wrote.

To gage the audience, @bachelornation.scoop added a poll to its Instagram story to test the theory.

47% of people thought that the outing was real and genuine, whereas 53% of voters thought that it was a PR stunt.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Clare Crawley was shocked when Dale Moss shared a breakup post

If this is real, it’s interesting that Dale and Clare are hanging out. Dale shared that they had broken up and that breaking up was the healthiest thing for both of them.

Clare revealed she was blindsided and shocked. She also revealed that she had struggled with anxiety after their sudden split.

Clare recently posted a quote, hinting that Dale wasn’t the man who she thought he was. This was just last week so it is surprising that they are hanging out. Fans assumed it was about Dale, but it could have been completely unrelated to him.

It’s possible the two had a talk after Dale’s decision to share his frustrations and feelings online. Dale posted a lengthy statement on Instagram Stories, revealing he had made mistakes. Fans thought that perhaps he was telling Clare indirectly that he regretted his decision to end the relationship.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.