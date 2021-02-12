Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Clare Crawley releases statement after unfollowing Dale Moss on Instagram, hinting he’s not who she thought he was


Clare Crawley and Dale Moss
Clare Crawley shares an interesting post after unfollowing Dale Moss. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is taking her time to process everything she’s been through over the past couple of weeks.

After New Year’s Eve, she learned that Dale Moss wanted out of their engagement.

He didn’t want to continue their relationship. At the time, he simply told people that breaking up was the healthiest thing for both of them, but he never gave a reason as to why they were breaking up.

The news of the breakup came after the two had joked about making babies over the Christmas holidays and house hunting in the fall.

monsterscriticsreality

124 102

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Let’s see if I carry the one here .... and multiply a honeymoon baby here ... I think that puts us...

View

Feb 12

7 2
Open
Let’s see if I carry the one here .... and multiply a honeymoon baby here ... I think that puts us at .... this #MAFS season 12 s**t is crazy. . . . . . #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #mafsmemes #memes #memesdaily #realitytv #realitytvmemes #chriswilliams #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige

Let’s see if I carry the one here .... and multiply a honeymoon baby here ... I think that puts us at .... this #MAFS season 12 s**t is crazy.
.
.
.
.
.
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #mafsmemes #memes #memesdaily #realitytv #realitytvmemes #chriswilliams #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige ...

7 2

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

👏🏽 “I trigger her." 👏🏽 Mary Cosby confronted Jen Shah at the #RHOSLC reunion. ...

View

Feb 12

1 0
Open
👏🏽 “I trigger her." 👏🏽 Mary Cosby confronted Jen Shah at the #RHOSLC reunion. Read about all the drama that went down on Part 1 of the explosive reunion at link in the bio.⁠ ☕️ (📸Pic credit: Bravo)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #realhousewivesofsaltlakecity #realhousewivesoforangecounty #realhousewivesofmiami #memes #funnymemes #MaryCosby #JenShah #Reunion⁠

👏🏽 “I trigger her." 👏🏽 Mary Cosby confronted Jen Shah at the #RHOSLC reunion. Read about all the drama that went down on Part 1 of the explosive reunion at link in the bio.⁠ ☕️
(📸Pic credit: Bravo)⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #realhousewivesofsaltlakecity #realhousewivesoforangecounty #realhousewivesofmiami #memes #funnymemes #MaryCosby #JenShah #Reunion⁠ ...

1 0

monsterscriticsreality

Repost from @90_days_lol

#90dayfiance #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter ...

View

Feb 11

1 0
Open
Repost from @90_days_lol • #90dayfiance #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiancetlc #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayslol #90dayfiancelol #90dayfiancetea

Repost from @90_days_lol

#90dayfiance #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiancetlc #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayslol #90dayfiancelol #90dayfiancetea ...

1 0

Sources said that things were moving too fast for Dale, who was not on the same wavelength as Clare.

Clare Crawley asks fans to listen to people when they show you who they are

Now, Clare is making some big moves. Clare shared an interesting quote that read, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.”

At this time, @bachelornation.scoop reported that Clare had unfollowed Dale on Instagram and then shared this quote.

It sounds like she’s making a dig at Dale, saying that he showed her who he was and she didn’t believe him.

Clare Crawley
Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

It’s no secret that Clare isn’t happy about the way things unfolded with her breakup. She announced a few days after the split that she had no idea that Dale would issue a joint statement.

Clare Crawley struggled to move on from the sudden split

After the split, Dale was seen talking to reporters. He almost seemed happy with the breakup to the point where people called him out for being too happy after the split.

He was also accused of cheating on Clare and using her for fame.

Clare revealed she was in a dark place after the split, sharing that she was struggling with anxiety. She was clearly upset with everything to the point, where she asked fans for coping solutions with her anxiety.

Dale recently went on social media, releasing a long rant about how he had made mistakes with Clare and how he wasn’t ready to shut the door on their relationship.

But Clare doesn’t seem like she’s ready to leave the door open for him to come back. Now that she has supposedly called him out on social media and unfollowed him, it seems that she’s ready to move on – permanently.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Mary Jane
Latest posts by Mary Jane (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x