Clare Crawley releases statement after unfollowing Dale Moss on Instagram, hinting he’s not who she thought he was

Clare Crawley shares an interesting post after unfollowing Dale Moss. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is taking her time to process everything she’s been through over the past couple of weeks.

After New Year’s Eve, she learned that Dale Moss wanted out of their engagement.

He didn’t want to continue their relationship. At the time, he simply told people that breaking up was the healthiest thing for both of them, but he never gave a reason as to why they were breaking up.

The news of the breakup came after the two had joked about making babies over the Christmas holidays and house hunting in the fall.

Sources said that things were moving too fast for Dale, who was not on the same wavelength as Clare.

Clare Crawley asks fans to listen to people when they show you who they are

Now, Clare is making some big moves. Clare shared an interesting quote that read, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.”

At this time, @bachelornation.scoop reported that Clare had unfollowed Dale on Instagram and then shared this quote.

It sounds like she’s making a dig at Dale, saying that he showed her who he was and she didn’t believe him.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

It’s no secret that Clare isn’t happy about the way things unfolded with her breakup. She announced a few days after the split that she had no idea that Dale would issue a joint statement.

Clare Crawley struggled to move on from the sudden split

After the split, Dale was seen talking to reporters. He almost seemed happy with the breakup to the point where people called him out for being too happy after the split.

He was also accused of cheating on Clare and using her for fame.

Clare revealed she was in a dark place after the split, sharing that she was struggling with anxiety. She was clearly upset with everything to the point, where she asked fans for coping solutions with her anxiety.

Dale recently went on social media, releasing a long rant about how he had made mistakes with Clare and how he wasn’t ready to shut the door on their relationship.

But Clare doesn’t seem like she’s ready to leave the door open for him to come back. Now that she has supposedly called him out on social media and unfollowed him, it seems that she’s ready to move on – permanently.

