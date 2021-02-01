Dale Moss releases a lengthy statement about his split with Clare Crawley – and leaves it open-ended

Dale Moss releases odd video of him talking about the split from Clare Crawley. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Dale Moss has broken his silence about what is going on in his life.

He shocked everyone when he announced that he and Clare Crawley had broken up.

Just days prior to him announcing their split, Bachelorette fans had guessed that something was going on between them.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Fans believed that Dale’s cousin may have done or said something to Clare that caused her to unfollow him on social media.

His cousin posted something on Instagram as well that made fans believe that Dale and Clare were faking the relationship for fame.

Dale Moss releases long statement on social media

Dale announced that they had split and he seemed happy as the paparazzi stopped him in New York later that day to talk about the split.

Clare revealed on social media that she was completely blown away by Dale’s announcement.

Read More Tayshia Adams admits she didn’t want to get engaged on The Bachelorette

Now, it seems that he’s regretting some of those things, as he’s revealing that he’s struggling.

“I’ve talked so much with family and friends about everything that’s gone on. This situation with Clare, it’s f**king sucked, you know. And I think everyone looks for a right answer, a right way to handle these things, someone for guidance and there really f**king isn’t one,” he explained on Instagram. “I’m shaken right now.”

Dale has yet to reveal why the couple split. He simply said at the time that this was the healthiest thing for everyone involved.

After the split, fans told him that he seemed very happy, as he continued to film himself on social media and he kept smiling to everyone.

But Dale reveals that he has gone through every emotion and felt so much guilt. He also makes reference to making mistakes.

“I’ve felt so many emotions, so much guilt, but also so much confusion, so much hurt, and I know that we both have,” Moss continued. “But the reality of it is, life isn’t perfect. And we make mistakes. F**k, I’ve made a lot of them, I know we all do. My pops would always say you gotta hurt before you heal. I’ve been f**king hurting. A lot.”

The video seems to leave the door open for a possible reconciliation. Again, we don’t know what Clare’s input is to this video.

“My heart is just f**king heavy,” he said. “At the end of the day, I think we all try to do the best that we can and make the best decisions that we think at the time.”

“I know she’s been f**king going through it. And whatever the case I know that we’ll figure this out together, whatever it is,” Dale explained.

You can watch a good bit of Dale Moss on Instagram Live in the video below.

Dale Moss was linked to cheating and using Clare for fame

It’s interesting that Dale is talking about regrets and mistakes, as he was accused of cheating on Clare throughout their entire engagement.

The woman he had supposedly been seeing in New York is a real estate agent. He was on her social media posts just as he returned home from The Bachelorette.

She also helped him look for apartments in New York City. She has denied the affair.

After the announcement tha they were breaking up, Bachelor Nation seemed to blame Clare. But after the way Dale handled the announcement and the added cheating rumors, Bachelor Nation rallied around Clare.

Ben Higgins said that Dale blindsided Clare with the split and handled the entire situation completely wrong.

The split is still surprising to many. Over Christmas, the two had joked about making babies and were house hunting. Now, they are both single and we’re left to wonder if they will ever get back together.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.