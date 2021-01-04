Dale Moss and Clare Crawley joke about making babies during Christmas holiday season

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are currently traveling between Sacramento, California and New York City.

They are visiting friends and family members during the holiday season, as they continue to plan their future together.

When the two got engaged on The Bachelorette, fans were shocked that they would get engaged after just 12 days of knowing each other.

Even though fans thought that they had talked to one another prior to the show, they both claimed that no conversations took place between them over social media during the shutdown.

But now, they are ready to move forward with their relationship and it seems they aren’t wasting any time.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley joke about making babies

This weekend, Clare and Dale decided to spend some time together on Tik Tok and in one video, the two joked about babies.

When they both danced to words that read, “babies” across the screen, Clare jumped out of the frame and while Dale stood looking at the words, she tried to pull him out of the frame.

In other words, they joked they were practicing making babies.

This isn’t the first time that they have joked about making babies. During Clare and Dale’s interview with Chris Harrison after the Bachelorette finale, Clare bragged that they were looking at houses and they were ready to make babies.

Clare turned 39 during the quarantine prior to filming, so she may feel she’s in a rush to get pregnant.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are moving fast after The Bachelorette

Some people may feel that Dale and Clare are moving fast after The Bachelorette finale. They got engaged after 12 days and after wrapping up the show, they had decided that he was moving to Sacramento to live.

It’s uncertain whether he’s keeping his New York apartment, so they have an east coast residence as well.

It was in mid-November that we reported that they were house hunting in Sacramento, and Clare took fans along for the ride. She never confirmed whether they had found their dream home.

However, she did share some adorable Christmas cards that she had designed for her and Dale to their friends and family members. Dale proudly showed off the cards on his Instagram account.

The two haven’t shared future plans, but if they do buy a house soon, Clare may open up about it all when they buy a house.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.