The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley shares adorable holiday cards from her and Dale Moss

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is continuing to share her love story with Dale Moss.

The two met on The Bachelorette and had such a strong connection that fans believed they had talked prior to the show.

After 12 days, Clare shut down The Bachelorette production to pursue Dale and send the other guys home.

In Episode 4 of her season, Clare and Dale got engaged and they committed themselves to each other, which surprised a lot of people.

Because of the quick relationship and proposal, fans didn’t necessarily think that they would last.

Clare Crawley shares adorable custom Christmas card from the couple

However, Clare is proving everyone wrong. She’s already playing house and she’s doing everything possible to make sure that fans know they are still together – and going strong.

This week, Dale shared a photo of what appears to be Christmas cards that have been custom-designed by Clare.

The card has a picture of a man holding a woman, and the caption reads, “a note from Clare + Dale.”

It appears they are sending out holiday cards to their family members, as they are celebrating their first holiday season together.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are going strong

These days, Clare and Dale are going strong. While they haven’t revealed their holiday plans yet, it’s clear that they can’t gather their families due to COVID-19. They have gone house-hunting in Sacramento and they recently spent time together in New York City.

The couple definitely has their fair share of doubters, including some from Bachelor Nation. The judgment falls on the fact that viewers don’t think that Dale and Clare had those important and deep conversations on the show that are necessary for a strong commitment.

In their defense, not everyone was shown and a single dinner date was condensed to a few minutes. But the two may be further along than expected.

She recently called Dale her husband in a run to the grocery store, sharing that she loved grocery shopping with her husband. She later changed her story, sharing that it was a slip of the tongue.

What’s interesting about this is that Dale was spotted with what appeared to be a wedding band earlier this year, making it seem like the two may have gotten married after The Bachelorette aired.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 4, at 8/7c on ABC.