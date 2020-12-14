Should we believe Clare Crawley when she says she messed up when she called Dale Moss her husband?

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is happy and in love. She got engaged to Dale Moss on the fourth episode after revealing she was only invested in him.

Chris Harrison realized that he had to step in and shut down the show because the other guys were wondering why they weren’t getting any time with her.

But Clare made the right decision and it appears that they are going strong.

In fact, they may have done more than just get engaged.

Clare Crawley accidentally called Dale Moss her husband

And it may have been Clare herself who spilled the beans.

It was last week when Clare accidentally called Dale her husband while they were grocery shopping in New York City. She revealed that she was so happy that she could finally do things like grocery shopping with her husband.

She later clarified the comment on social media, revealing that it was a slip of the tongue, adding that they are not married.

Of course, anyone can make a mistake and use the wrong words, but this isn’t the first time that marriage has come up with these two.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss could be married – and so what?

It was earlier this year that Dale posed for a photo in New York with a friend. This was after fans knew that he was the winner of The Bachelorette.

In the photo, he’s resting his arm on his friend. On his ring finger, he’s wearing a ring. It looks like a wedding band and fans noticed it right away.

Dale never made a comment about the ring. Within days, there was a podcast that claimed Dale and Clare were married and had been married since The Bachelorette.

While filming together, Dale and Clare revealed that their respective parents got married very shortly after meeting each other and their marriages were strong and long-lasting. It’s possible they were doing the same thing in hopes of replicating their parents’ romances.

Maybe they are married -and so what? Just because they shared their love story on television doesn’t mean they have to share everything.

The two have been standing strong together since leaving The Bachelorette and they continue to only share snippets of their lives together. Don’t be surprised if they choose to lead a more private life moving forward.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.