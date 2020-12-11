Clare Crawley says she and Dale Moss are married – and then retracts her statement

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley dropped a bomb last night.

While in New York City visiting Dale Moss, Clare went on Instagram and revealed they were going on a grocery run.

It was here that she let a word slip.

She called Dale her husband. She didn’t catch it right away.

Clare Crawley calls Dale Moss her husband during a grocery run

It all went down live as she walked around New York with a mask on. She was sharing what she was doing with Dale.

And that’s when she made the comment that it was so nice to be able to do these things with her husband.

She later followed it up with a simple story, where she claimed she messed up. She retracted the story, revealing that she made a simple mistake.

“Slip of the tongue,” she wrote, adding, “We aren’t married!”

Later last night, she shared a story of her chilling out with Dale in his apartment.

It’s not so much that she made a mistake in calling him her husband. It’s actually adorable. It’s more the fact that there is a rumor that they are already married.

Back in November, we reported that fans noticed a ring on Dale’s finger that looked like a wedding band. It was on the right hand and on the right finger.

Around this time, a podcast revealed that they knew that Dale and Clare had gotten married. They have yet to confirm this news to the world.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss got engaged after 12 days

The Bachelorette fans already know how their love story began. They met on the first night when Clare started filming The Bachelorette. She fell in love with Dale and she told Chris Harrison that she believed she had just met her husband.

After 12 days, Chris shut down The Bachelorette production because Clare was spending too much time with Dale and neglecting the other men.

They got engaged after just 12 days together in La Quinta, California. Tayshia Adams took over as The Bachelorette and continued to date Clare’s guys.

They are currently househunting in Sacramento as Dale is planning on moving to California. Right now, they are still doing a long-distance relationship, but Clare has met his family in South Dakota. They are thrilled for the couple.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.