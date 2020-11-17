Are Dale Moss and Clare Crawley married? Fans notice a ‘wedding band’ on Dale’s finger

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are in love and they are dedicated to one another.

The Bachelorette viewers have no doubts about Clare’s dedication to Dale.

But a new photo on Instagram could reveal that Dale has taken a huge leap of faith with Clare too.

This week, Dale shared a photo of himself with a friend in New York City after returning home from his hometown date in Sioux Falls, South Dakota with Clare.

But it wasn’t so much his photo from New York that had people shocked.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley may have gotten married

It was Dale’s hand that caught people’s attention. In the photo, it appears that Dale is wearing a ring on that special finger.

Since he didn’t get an engagement ring on the finale of The Bachelorette, fans believe that he could be a married man.

There was a common theme in the comments.

“Wait is that a wedding ring?” one person questioned, while another added, “Is anyone noticing the ring.”

“Ummmm is that a WEDDING RING,” “Did you secretly get married? Wearing a ring already I see,” “Wedding ring?” and “You already married?? Rockin that wedding ring” were other comments from fans.

If Dale and Clare got married, they may have tied the knot before the show was even concluded on ABC.

We first heard of this rumor back in late October, as a podcast suggested that may have happened. At the time, the rumor seemed outrageous, but given Dale is wearing a ring, it’s possible they got married quickly.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley have already faced cheating rumors

It’s interesting that Dale and Clare could possibly be married, as Dale has already faced cheating rumors.

Dale was spotted out for dinner this week with two other women and a guy and it didn’t take long for fans to question whether he was cheating on Clare.

However, some fans defended him, saying that he had every right to have female friends.

Last week, we reported that Dale was already facing cheating rumors, as fans claimed they knew people who had hooked up with him recently. Others also claimed that he was often hanging out with women, getting their numbers, and then forgetting all about them.

Some people guessed he was using Clare for fame, but so far, he seems to be dedicated to Clare – and not to fame.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.