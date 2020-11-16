Dale Moss was spotted out for dinner with other women – and without Clare: Fans react to his actions

Dale Moss is now in the spotlight after winning Clare Crawley’s heart on The Bachelorette after just 12 days.

He decided to get down on one knee and propose to her after she decided to send everyone home after less than two weeks because she knew she wanted to be with Dale.

Since that time, the two have been spending time together in quarantine, hiding from Bachelorette viewers.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

But now that the show has come to an end, Clare and Dale can spend time in public.

So, when Dale was spotted out with some friends this weekend, fans quickly shared this on social media.

Dale Moss was spotted out for dinner with three women and one other guy

According to @bachelornation.scoop, Dale was spotted at Cipriani in downtown New York this weekend.

The fan who pointed it out revealed he was there with a group of people, consisting of three girls and one other guy.

They were sitting outside and social distancing from other people.

Another video was shared on the fan website, revealing that Dale wasn’t wearing a mask while inside the establishment. The person shared bouncers were asking him to put on a mask.

He was supposedly making a scene.

The person confirmed Clare was not with him.

It didn’t take long for some people to come to Dale’s defense, saying that he was more than allowed to hang out with other women.

Dale Moss’ fans come to his defense

The Bachelorette fans were quick to comment on the story, sharing that Dale can have female friends, and people should not put more into this story than what was already highlighted.

Fans didn’t want Dale to be accused of cheating just because he has friends who are women.

“OMG so he can not have friends,” one person commented on the story, defending Dale for going out for dinner with friends and without Clare.

“Who cares. He’s [allowed] to be out with other people,” another fan wrote to the fan account, who shared the story.

Just days before being spotted in New York with the three women and the one guy, he had brought Clare home to his native South Dakota.

Dale went to South Dakota with Clare, where the two had their hometown date. Here, he introduced her to his family, including his two sisters and his father.

They went to visit Dale’s sister, who has special needs. She had been in isolation since COVID-19 began, so they had to visit her by seeing her through the window.

They also had some photos taken as they explored downtown Sioux Falls.

Clare has yet to comment on Dale’s outing in New York.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.