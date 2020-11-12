Clare Crawley meets Dale Moss’ sister with special needs and it’s the cutest date ever

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley still got her hometown date with Dale Moss even though the show isn’t filming anymore.

Dale and Clare traveled to South Dakota this past week to visit his family.

The show had been preventing them from traveling and being near his family members, as they would reveal the outcome of the show.

But this week, Clare and Dale visited Dale’s sister Amber Moss. Amber has an intellectual disability and is physically disabled.

He mentioned her on The Bachelorette and he’s been visiting her through the window, as Clare has visited her mom.

Due to COVID-19, they are unable to be together and get too close.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley visit his sister with special needs

Dale and Clare shared the special moment on social media. Dale shared a photo of them outside of his sister’s window, sharing that she had his heart.

He added that it meant the world to his sister that she got to meet Clare.

Clare reshared the adorable photo, adding, “meant everything to me love.”

Dale also shared a video from the visit on his Instagram feed. Here, his sister was rapping and it was clear that everyone was having a blast.

Dale Moss has shown Clare his hometown in South Dakota

The couple also hung out with Dale’s other sister, Robyn Moss. She’s been sharing some photos of the trip on her social media.

Dale and Clare scheduled a photoshoot for them, so they could remember their time in Sioux Falls for their hometown date.

It was also during their hometown date that Dale shared his adorable nickname for Clare. In a video he shared from their hotel room when it was snowing outside, he asked Clare if she had brought her snow boots.

During this video, he called her “Crawls.”

She laughed at it, questioning whether this was really his new nickname for her.

