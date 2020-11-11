Dale Moss reveals his adorable nickname for fiancé Clare Crawley during hometown date

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are currently exploring Dale’s hometown in South Dakota.

The couple explored Clare’s city, Sacramento, last week after they were allowed to go public and share their engagement with the world.

Their final episode where they got engaged aired this past Thursday, resulting in Dale and Clare going public within minutes of the episode concluding on ABC.

Now, they are catching up on everything they couldn’t do while in hiding, including having those hometown dates and meeting his family members.

This week, Clare got to meet Dale’s siblings and father, who are all living in South Dakota.

Dale Moss has an adorable nickname for Clare Crawley

This morning, Dale shared a video from the hotel room. He’s filming out the window, showing fans that it is snowing in South Dakota.

In the video, he yells at Clare to see if she had brought her snow boots.

And that’s when he drops his adorable nickname for her, “Crawls.”

View this post on Instagram In today’s news 😂 . ♥️ @clarecrawley A post shared by Dale Moss (@dalemoss13) on Nov 10, 2020 at 10:23am PST

It sounds like he may not have used that nickname with her before, because fans can hear her in the background, questioning this nickname for her.

He can’t stop laughing at her reaction. Based on this, it’s possible that this is his new nickname for her whether she likes it or not.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley got engaged fast

Dale and Clare got engaged on The Bachelorette after just two weeks of filming. While they did have some alone time, they had only had one date together where they opened up about some serious issues and feelings they had.

It’s no secret that many people hope for this kind of connection for themselves, but some viewers have a hard time understanding how it could happen so fast.

Becca Kufrin recently revealed that she was low-key jealous of the couple, sharing that she’s already missing that strong connection with someone.

She recently broke up with Garrett, who she met on the show. They had been engaged for a couple of years.

Just because Dale and Clare’s journey on The Bachelorette was brief doesn’t mean it’s all done. Dale and Clare are starting a YouTube channel where fans can follow them as they start a new life together.

Fans are excited about this new channel, as people are already subscribing to it despite it having no content yet.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.