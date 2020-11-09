Becca Kufrin admits she’s jealous of Clare Crawley and Dale Moss as Garrett has moved on

Former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin is breaking her silence over Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’s love story.

Becca, who found love with Garrett Yrigoyen on The Bachelorette, has watched Clare and Dale’s story on ABC, and she wants that too.

As it turns out, she already misses the connection and bond you create on The Bachelorette. And she has no problem sharing that she’s jealous of their love story.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Becca Kufrin admits she’s jealous of Dale and Clare’s love story

She shared her thoughts on her podcast this week, revealing she’s low-key jealous of Clare and Dale’s romance.

She admits she misses it, as it has been a few months since she and Garrett split.

“I’m low-key a little bit jealous,” Becca revealed on her podcast, The Bachelor Happy Hour. “I miss having that partnership, but I’m so incredibly happy for you guys.”

“It gets so much better once the cameras are out, and it can just be real life,” Becca revealed, adding, “Truly, getting to know each other in your daily lives — that’s a thousand times more meaningful. Enjoy these days, enjoy being able to call each other your fiancé, and just truly soak it in because it goes by so quickly.”

Read More The Bachelorette moves to Tuesdays and fans are not happy about it

Becca and Garrett had found love on The Bachelorette and got engaged in the finale. They were together for a couple of years, and fans were surprised when they called it quits.

Becca Kufrin announced this year that she and Garrett had split up

The news broke in early September, where she shared that the news probably wasn’t a surprise after weeks of speculation.

Becca shared the news on her podcast and her social media.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” Becca shared at the time on her podcast, confirming the long-standing rumor that she and Garrett had broken up.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

Last week, we reported that Becca appeared to shade Garrett after learning he moved on with a new woman. She commented on enjoying the fact she doesn’t have to do things in the past, including possibly date someone specific.

She didn’t mention any names.

Garrett announced a new relationship in early November. He didn’t say much about the woman, but when fans asked him if she knew what she was getting into, he laughed it off.

The Bachelor airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.