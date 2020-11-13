Dale Moss reveals that his hometown date with Clare Crawley was a big success

The Bachelorette stars Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are continuing their Bachelorette journey months after filming wrapped in La Quinta, California.

When Clare started filming the show, she only filmed for 12 days before coming to the conclusion that she wanted to be with Dale.

She shut down production, broke up with the other guys, and told Chris Harrison that she wanted to pursue this relationship.

That’s when Chris told Dale that the show was over and he had to propose that day.

Luckily for Clare, he got down on one knee and the two decided to go ahead with a full engagement and pursue a life together.

Dale Moss reacts with love to a sweet fan message about his hometown date

Because of COVID-19, the couple couldn’t go on a hometown date and they couldn’t travel after the show ended because they were under contract.

They were not allowed to be spotted together, especially since the finale hadn’t aired on ABC.

But now, they are open and honest about their lives together. When Bachelor fan account @bachelornationdaily asked Dale about their hometown dates, Dale reached out.

“We love you too,” he replied when asked whether the hometown dates were successful.

During the trip, Dale opened up about a huge part of his life. While in Sioux Falls, they went to visit Dale’s sister, who lives in an assisted living facility. He shared that she hadn’t been able to leave the home since COVID-19 hit, so he decided to bring Clare to his sister.

It was a huge hit for his sister, who was thrilled to meet Clare. He documented everything on Instagram.

Dale Moss made a huge effort in making the hometown trip special

Dale made a huge effort to make the hometown date special. After arriving in the city, it started snowing. Dale and Clare scheduled a photoshoot for them, so they could remember their first time visiting his hometown – and made it a winter wonderland memory.

It was also during their hometown date that Dale shared his adorable nickname for Clare.

In a video shared to social media, Dale was telling Clare that it was snowing outside and asked her if she had brought her snow boots. It was here that he called her “Crawls,” a sweet nickname for her. However, she didn’t seem to like it as much and they both laughed it off.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.