Clare Crawley and Dale Moss married? Fans discuss the newest Bachelorette rumor

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is obsessed with Dale Moss – that much we know after watching Episode 3 on Tuesday night.

Interestingly, we know that Dale likes to spend time with Clare, but we don’t know how much he likes her compared to how much she likes him.

Fans have joked on Twitter that Clare will need professional help if Dale is in this for the instant reality television fame. But a new crazy Bachelorette rumor has surfaced, and if it ends up being true, Dale may be more committed than we think.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss rumor: Are they married?

The rumor surfaced after one of the hosts on the Rose Buds podcast revealed that they had sources telling them that Dale was married.

The host was quick to add that – of course – he was married to Clare. He wasn’t carrying around this big secret of being a married man before going on the show.

But is that true?

The Instagram fan account @bachelornation.scoop played the clip on their Instagram Stories, asking fans if they believed this rumor.

Read More Hannah Brown celebrates sending Luke Parker home on The Bachelorette a year later

A surprising 47% believed that Clare and Dale could have gotten married after filming the Bachelorette. 53% didn’t think it was true.

However, the rumor appeared credible enough to bring to Reality Steve. Just minutes after the episode went live, fans were reaching out to Reality Steve on Twitter, asking him to spill what he knows the rumor. At the time of this reporting, he has not commented on it.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ storyline is an interesting one

Could Clare and Dale really have gotten married in secret during COVID-19? It’s possible.

During this week’s episode, we saw how Clare wanted to spend more time with Dale. She prioritized her time with him over the other guys and she admitted that she couldn’t stop thinking about him, even during her date with Zach.

We do know that Clare called him Dale her fiance in a clip from Tuesday’s episode, so it appears that they were planning on getting married at some point.

Hopefully, Chris Harrison and the production team will provide fans with an After The Final Rose special for Clare, where all the answers will be given to viewers.

The Bachelorette airs Thursday, November 5 at 8/7c on ABC.