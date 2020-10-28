Did Clare Crawley just call Dale Moss her fiance in the Bachelorette promo?

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley has just blown up the show.

Even though that little snippet of information is in the previews for the next episode, we already know that she’s obsessed with Dale Moss and will do anything to spend time with him.

In the preview for next week’s episode as seen at the end of The Bachelorette on Tuesday, there was one little clip where Clare made a comment about her fiance.

Of course, we don’t know what the context of the conversation was, but since she’s obsessed with Dale and wants to spend time with him, we can only guess that her rumored engagement to Dale Moss will be happening very soon.

But interestingly, in the new promo for next week’s episode published on YouTube, that little snippet of information was cut out.

Clare Crawley just called someone her fiance in a new promo

Maybe it was a mistake by ABC. Maybe it was a calculated move by ABC to get people talking about what they thought they heard.

Chris Harrison’s close confidant and girlfriend Lauren Zima from Entertainment Tonight even caught the comment about Clare’s fiance.

She recapped what Clare said in the clip, adding that Clare had called Dale her fiance indirectly as if responding to the Bachelorette Roast that aired last night.

She didn’t confirm that this was indeed what has happened, but one has to wonder if she knows, as Chris knows the outcome.

Of course, many others also shared their reactions to her uttering the word, “fiance.” But in the preview shared by ABC, the clip is removed. See the trailer for next week’s episode below.

Did Clare Crawley and Dale Moss get engaged on The Bachelorette?

So, now we are all left with a big question. Did Clare and Dale get engaged while on the show together?

On August 3, we reported that Dale and Clare may have gotten engaged on The Bachelorette as fireworks went off at the resort. The fireworks had been previously scheduled, possibly for a date. But something went down at the resort after Clare decided to pursue Dale.

And it appears that Dale and Clare have indeed spent time together since leaving the La Quinta Resort. Dale has been in California since filming wrapped, confirming he was in La Jolla, about seven hours south of Clare’s hometown of Sacramento.

They just recently wore matching hats on Instagram as if they were seemingly sending each other secret messages over social media.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.