Dale Moss and Clare Crawley wear matching hats: Are they sending each other signals online?

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley was surprised when she met Dale Moss on the first night of Bachelorette filming.

As he stepped out of the limo, Clare felt that she had experienced love at first sight.

After Dale had introduced himself and went inside the house where they would be enjoying their first cocktail party, Clare uttered that she thought she had met her future husband.

Chris Harrison stepped in and asked her to repeat what she said, sharing a sense of shock and disbelief that she would say such a thing.

But if the rumors are true, Clare shut down the Bachelorette production after 12 days because she wanted to be with Dale.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are spotted wearing matching hats

Ever since The Bachelorette wrapped up in La Quinta, California, Clare and Dale are both back home spending time on social media.

This week, Dale and Clare shared separate stories, but they were wearing the same hat.

Fan account @bachelornationdaily put together the comparison of the two both wearing New York Yankees hats.

The account also added an engagement ring emoji to the post, alluding to the rumors that Dale and Clare are together and happily engaged.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley had an instant connection

Dale and Clare have not confirmed anything about their relationship. Right now, fans only know what they have seen on The Bachelorette and read from the various spoiler websites and fan accounts.

Spoilers have said for months that Clare shut down the Bachelorette production after 12 days because she wanted to be with Dale.

During the previews for the next episode, it appears that the guys are picking up on the fact that Clare is more into Dale than anyone else, and the guys seem to threaten to walk out if they don’t get a chance to find love.

Clare’s friend Michelle Money has given credit to Clare, sharing that she believes it takes a strong woman to shut down production to follow her heart and go after the man she wants.

Dale has shared his thoughts about meeting Clare, hinting that he felt their connection too. He has hinted that he’s in it for the long haul as well.

Clare was recently spotted with a diamond ring on her finger. While fans thought it could be her engagement ring from Dale, she revealed it was a ring she got for herself.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.