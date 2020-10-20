Clare Crawley explains her diamond ring that she wears: Is it from Dale Moss or did she buy it?

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley was spotted rocking a big diamond ring on her finger and since she has just wrapped the Bachelorette, fans are naturally wondering if she’s engaged.

We already know that she thought she had found the man of her dreams in Dale Moss, as she told Chris Harrison that she believed she had found her husband when she met him.

But there is a reason why she’s wearing a diamond ring on her finger.

And it isn’t from Dale Moss. In fact, it’s something she got for herself.

Clare Crawley explains her diamond ring

Clare opened up about her ring to Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay, saying that it was something she got for herself.

It is a gesture of her commitment to herself and not settling for a man who isn’t good enough for her.

“I got myself a ring a while ago for my ring finger because I wanted to signify like this is for love, right? I wanted to signify self-love first above everything always,” Clare revealed on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast earlier this month.

“And basically, like, I wanted to get something for myself that I never have to give back to anybody, that nobody can ever take away from me, that will always be mine and that comes first over anything. So self-love and you know what? I will never ask anything of a man that I can’t get for myself.”

Clare is the oldest Bachelorette to take the lead. During the quarantine, she celebrated her birthday, turning 39.

In the preview for this season, Clare is seen yelling that she’s single because she didn’t settle for men who were immature and not ready to settle down with her.

Clare Crawley is supposedly engaged to Dale Moss

We don’t know all the details yet about how Clare’s season plays out. We do know that she’s fond of Dale and that she shuts down production after just 12 days.

We also know that there are rumors that the two are engaged and could possibly be moving in together after everything wraps up and they can go public with their romance.

Fans believe that Clare and Dale are engaged and that he proposed in La Quinta, California.

After Clare’s reaction to Dale in the first episode, saying that she believed she had met her husband, had fans wondering if they had indeed talked before the show.

Reality Steve had a hard time believing that they hadn’t chatted if they were indeed engaged after 12 days of filming, suggesting that they may have been sexting.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.