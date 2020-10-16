Dale Moss shares thoughts about meeting Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette, hints he’s in this for the long haul

The Bachelorette star Dale Moss made a huge impression on Clare Crawley when he stepped out of the limo.

She gave him the biggest smile when he arrived, sharing that she was very happy to see him.

Clare previously admitted that she had checked out his Instagram during the quarantine, telling her best friend Michelle Money that she was impressed.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

And after their first meeting, Clare told Chris Harrison that she felt she had just met her future husband.

We already know what she feels about him, but Dale didn’t share the same sentiments upon meeting Clare.

Dale Moss speaks out about meeting Clare Crawley

However, he’s starting to share his thoughts on social media, revealing that things were going well for him on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor fan page @bachelorteadaily captured some of his tweets about The Bachelorette, sharing that Dale was setting a powerful mood and perhaps predicting The Bachelorette outcome for the season.

Read More Clare Crawley supposedly wants out of her Bachelorette contract because she’s in love with Dale Moss

In the first tweet, Dale reveals that the premiere episode was “special,” sharing a photo of his casting photo with the caption, “how it started.” He also added a “how it’s going” photo of him with Clare.

He also wrote, “I felt that,” in response to Clare’s first impression, where she said she felt she had met her husband. While he didn’t say he felt the same way, it’s clear that he wants to acknowledge her feelings by saying he felt something too.

Dale Moss is reportedly the one who wins Clare’s heart

If you’ve been living under a rock during the COVID-19 shutdown and don’t have an idea as to what will happen, Clare shuts down production after 12 days because she felt she wanted to be with Dale. She didn’t want to lead the other guys on.

They are reportedly engaged, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Dale’s sister has revealed she’s incredibly proud of how her brother handled himself during the first episode. She’s been vocal about Dale and Clare after he was accused of having a text-based relationship with Clare prior to filming.

Because of their connection in the first episode, fans have a hard time believing that they didn’t talk prior to the show. But this could be a prime example of love at first sight.

During the first episode, Clare did share that Blake Moynes had reached out to her prior to filming to check in on how she was doing after her mother had a fall.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.