Dale Moss’ sister Robyn reveals she’s proud of how he conducted himself on The Bachelorette

Dale Moss showed up at the Bachelorette resort during last night’s premiere episode as a confident man.

He was there to meet Clare and he didn’t need bells and whistles to impress her.

After meeting, Clare said that she felt she had just met her future husband as he walked away. Chris Harrison had to step in and ask her if he heard her correctly.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

She revealed that when she saw him, she just knew that they had a special connection. And she just knew that he was something special for her.

And Dale impressed one more person.

Dale Moss’ sister Robyn reveals she’s very proud of her brother

Dale’s sister Robyn decided to speak out after watching The Bachelorette premiere last night, revealing that she was very proud of how her brother handled himself on the show.

“Say whaaa?! Wow, this gave me chills watching this,” Robyn wrote on social media while sharing a photo of her brother with Clare.

Read More Becca Kufrin makes confusing statement amid breakup reports and theories she’s a new Bachelorette

“To see how my brother represented himself and the effect he had in just this short clip almost brought me to tears. Proud of you Baby Dale.”

On Instagram, @bachelorteadaily shared her post, adding that they loved Dale’s sister and her encouraging message to her brother.

Dale has been open about his family, revealing that he lost his mother a couple of years ago. He’s close with his sisters, who he mentioned on last night’s episode of The Bachelorette.

Dale Moss’ sister has previously defended him

Dale’s sister has previously issued a statement about Dale’s participation on The Bachelorette. This happened during the quarantine when rumors surfaced that he was talking to Clare Crawley.

Dale’s sister spoke out when stories surfaced that Dale and Clare may have talked prior to The Bachelorette because she supposedly shut down production after 12 days to be with him.

She revealed that they did not talk to one another during the quarantine, sharing that she had been with him during the shutdown and he was not talking to anyone on his phone. She claimed she would have known.

It’s no secret that Dale and his family members are close. Ahead of the Bachelorette premiere, Dale posted a sweet message to his mom, saying “this one’s for you mom.”

Dale’s mom passed away suddenly a few years ago, which was devastating for him and his siblings.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.