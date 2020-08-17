Dale Moss’ sister is breaking her silence after watching reports about her brother in the news.

Even though Dale has been named a contestant on The Bachelorette, as he was one of the original contestants from March, Bachelorette fans know very little about him.

At this point in time, we only know what has been shared via his own business website and more. We don’t know about his interactions with Clare Crawley or what their connection is truly like.

This is something we will see once The Bachelorette returns this spring, but what we do know is that there are theories that Dale and Clare spoke before the show started filming.

Dale Moss’ sister speaks out about his relationship with Clare Crawley

Several sources have claimed that Dale and Clare spoke to one another via social media prior to the show beginning.

Apparently, these sources claim that Dale had reached out to Clare online to get to know her before the show started filming and before they went into production.

For some people, this is the only thing that makes sense, as Dale and Clare are rumored to be engaged. Well, apparently, Dale’s sister has a problem with this.

According to the Instagram profile @bachdetective, Dale’s sister went off on Instagram, denying that her brother reached out to Clare.

“If I hear another outlet reporting that Dale and Clare came in contact before production, I’m going to FLIP,” she supposedly wrote, according to the account.

“That’s tarnishing my brother’s name and it’s COMPLETELY FALSE,” she reportedly wrote on social media. “Your source for that information is LYING! I know this because I spent every day with my brother leading up to production! Never once did he reach out nor was he EVER contacted by Clare.”

The photo didn’t include her account name, so we can’t verify that this information is true. But there have been sources that have come out in defense of Clare and Dale, saying that they did not speak prior to meeting each other on set.

Dale Moss was spotted back in South Dakota

It appears that fans want justification as to why Clare would stop production two weeks into filming because she knew she would be with Dale.

It was in late July that we reported that Clare wanted to stop filming The Bachelorette because she had fallen in love with Dale. He had gotten her first impression rose and they were rumored to be engaged.

After he supposedly got engaged to Clare, Dale left the set in La Quinta, California and returned to his native South Dakota. A photo surfaced of him in South Dakota and a fan claimed to have seen him at the local Target.

As for Clare, she remains on set in La Quinta and Dale may soon join her again in quarantine.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.