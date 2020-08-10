Dale Moss is back in South Dakota and Clare Crawley remains absent from social media after Bachelorette exit

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are the most talked-about couple in the Bachelor Nation right now.

Fans are dying to know how they met and why they got engaged after just two weeks after meeting one another at the La Quinta Resort in California.

Clare and Dale have both been silent and respected their Bachelorette contracts, so fans haven’t gotten answers from them.

But recently, Dale was spotted in his native South Dakota with Clare nowhere in sight.

So what’s going on with this couple?

Dale Moss was spotted back in his native South Dakota without Clare Crawley

Dale’s social media profiles remain private, so the photo of him that surfaced was posted by someone else. The photo was discovered by the @bachdetective Instagram account and reshared by @bachelornation.scoop, which added a Khloe Kardashian GIF hinting that something was going on.

In the photo, Dale is seen hanging out wearing shorts and a hat in a driveway with a dog.

Clare wasn’t in the photo and there’s no indication that she’s with Dale. It’s possible that the two are under contract and unable to go public with their relationship until their romance airs on television.

Reality Steve believes that Clare could be at the resort. He has shared many opinions throughout filming during his Instagram Live sessions.

“I can tell you this,” Reality Steve revealed on one of his Instagram Live segments. “Clare Crawley isn’t leaving Southern California until this filming is over. She’s there. She’s not in South Dakota. She’s not in Sacramento. She is being kept there until this is all over. Captive at La Quinta until this is all over.” He later added, “She’s not leaving the set. She’s not leaving Southern California, that bubble, until all the filming is over.”

Clare’s Instagram account is active, but she hasn’t posted anything since before to her departure from The Bachelorette.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley’s history remains unknown at this point

At this point in time, there are so many unanswered questions. There is a theory that Clare and Dale spoke to one another prior to meeting at the resort. Fans have a hard time believing that they met on the set of The Bachelorette and got engaged just two weeks later, prompting Clare to shut down production.

It was a few weeks ago that rumors started to surface that Dale and Clare were happy after she gave him her first impression rose. Then, it was revealed that Clare wanted to quit the show because she was supposedly engaged to Dale.

Michelle Money offered her thoughts on their relationship, saying that she’s convinced that they were not talking prior to The Bachelorette filming.

She did say that Clare was impressed with Dale’s Instagram account, but that she didn’t talk to him before the show started filming.

