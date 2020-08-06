Michelle Money says Clare Crawley did not talk to Dale Moss prior to filming, jokes she better be pregnant

Michelle Money claims she’s good friends with Clare Crawley, so she has an inside perspective on the drama to share with fans.

While we don’t know how much these two talked in quarantine prior to Clare heading to La Quinta to film The Bachelorette, Michelle says she can set the record straight on a few things.

Yesterday, Michelle went on Instagram to explain what her friend is going through and say that she doesn’t think that people should believe all of the stories about Clare.

One of the stories that Michelle wanted to refute concerns Clare and Dale connecting prior to the show. According to Michelle, it never happened.

Michelle Money says Clare Crawley didn’t talk to Dale Moss

Michelle explained that Clare never chatted with Dale Moss prior to filming. She was very confident, saying that the rumors about them chatting are “1000 percent” not true.

However, Michelle added that she knows that Clare was impressed with Dale’s social media account and that she had researched him a bit.

Michelle said that she doesn’t know if the rumors are true about Clare stopping the entire production because she’s already in love with Dale, but she said that if they are true, Clare deserves respect for stopping production and not leading the other men on by putting them through the rest of the season.

At the end of the video, which was cut off in this post shared by @bachelornation.scoop, Michelle joked that Clare better be pregnant.

If Clare and Dale never spoke prior to the show, they would have only known each other for two weeks before Clare decided to shut down production. Since there is a rumor that they are currently engaged, he may have proposed to her after those two weeks.

ABC is refusing to say anything, but the network is moving forward with a new Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams.

Michelle Money’s comments don’t match sources’ claims

Michelle’s comments are interesting because they don’t match up with what other sources have been saying.

Two days ago, sources came forward saying that Dale was the one who reached out to Clare on social media. He wanted to get to know her prior to filming, and the two allegedly talked online prior to meeting on the show.

Ever since the news surfaced about Clare stopping production, fans of The Bachelorette franchise have had mixed feelings about Clare. While some people are fully supportive of her finding love, others have called her ungrateful for disrespecting people’s time and feelings.

Reality Steve has defended Clare, saying that people are too harsh on her given how very little we know about what is going on behind closed doors.

