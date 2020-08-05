Reality Steve defends Clare Crawley after The Bachelorette fans slam her for ‘breaking the rules’, says we know nothing

Clare Crawley is making her own season of The Bachelorette work for her.

From what we’ve heard through unconfirmed rumors, Clare chatted with one of the contestants before she started filming the show.

So, when they got together and met in person about two weeks ago, they knew that it was meant to be. They reportedly got engaged after she refused to film and wanted out of her contract.

While Clare reportedly got her happy ending and have possibly found her husband, some people appear to have a problem with the way things unfolded.

They won’t have a whole season with Clare to watch. In fact, her journey may just be a few episodes at the most.

Reality Steve defends Clare’s decision to leave The Bachelorette

One person who is standing up for Clare is Reality Steve. Steve is known for spoiling the seasons for The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise.

After the news broke of Clare supposedly not wanting to film the show anymore, people labelled her as someone who doesn’t follow the rules.

This afternoon, Steve went on social media to defend her, saying that there are no set rules for contestants to follow.

In a longer thread of posts, Steve explains that if there

Reality Steve is making reference to comments that are being made online in regards to Clare’s previous tweet about “respecting the process” and “respecting the rules” of The Bachelorette.

At the time in April when Clare tweeted this, she was referring to guys being on the show for the wrong reasons and using the show as a platform to get endorsement deals and to get famous.

Steve then goes on to outline all of the other contestants who have “broken the rules” by talking to or hooking up with contestants prior to the show.

When rumors of Clare’s decision to leave The Bachelorette surfaced, fans initially called her ungrateful for taking this whole experience for granted.

Perhaps, people are more upset with Clare for wasting everyone’s time if she had already fallen in love compared to bashing her for breaking the rules since so much goes into standing everything for The Bachelorette during COVID-19.

Reality Steve reveals that we really know nothing about what is going on

Reality Steve does bring up a great point though – very little has actually been confirmed, meaning we don’t actually know much at this point.

We do know that Tayshia Adams has been named the next Bachelorette and that production doesn’t seem to care that her social media is public. However, Clare’s social media never went private during the two weeks she filmed the show.

Even though she never posted anything, social media could be something that they don’t really care about anymore. After being announced as the next Bachelorette, Tayshia posted an endorsement post.

We also know that Hannah Ann showed up at the resort. We know that she will act as a friend to Tayshia, appearing on only one or two episodes.

