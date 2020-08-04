Clare Crawley’s respecting The Bachelorette rules tweet is mocked after she quits

Clare Crawley was quite vocal about people following the rules prior to her Bachelorette season filming in La Quinta, California.

When she was announced as the next Bachelorette, her guys were revealed online, meaning that she could research them even though it may have been against the rules.

Back in April while production was shut down, Clare took to Twitter to slam her guys for being on the show for the wrong reasons. She particularly criticized them for using The Bachelorette platform to do interviews and sell Cameos. She felt that the guys were using the show to get fame, not love.

But now that Clare has reportedly quit filming the Bachelorette after just a few weeks, fans are mocking her for the hypocrisy.

Clare Crawley’s tweet about respecting the rules is mocked online

Clare kept the tweets, which fans assumed were directed at Matt James. Matt admitted to using Cameo but explained that he was using the app long before he was cast for Clare’s season. He said he was using it to raise money for charity.

ABC removed Matt from Clare’s season but gave him his own platform when they announced him as the next Bachelor for the 2021 season.

Now, Clare’s judgmental tweet about not following the rules is being mocked online as she herself isn’t following the rules.

Clare’s original tweet, “respect the opportunity you’ve been given. Respect the rules. Respect me,” is making headlines again for aging so poorly in light of recent developments.

Clare didn’t follow the rules, and some fans are arguing that she’s not respecting the opportunity she’s been given by quitting just a few weeks into filming.

Clare Crawley was previously called ungrateful for the opportunity

After the news surfaced that she wanted out of her contract, some fans slammed the reality star for not taking the process seriously.

Others believed that she was ungrateful for not realizing that the contestants had left their jobs and put their lives on hold to meet her.

Of course, there could be more to the story than just Clare and Dale chatting online, meeting on set, getting engaged, and then Clare quitting the show. ABC has said that it will share everything once the show returns this fall.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.