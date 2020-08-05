Tayshia Adams’ social media is public again after being named The Bachelorette, plus Hannah Ann shows up

Tayshia Adams was announced as the next Bachelorette star just two days ago, as Clare Crawley supposedly quit the show.

She had fallen in love with contestant Dale Moss, a man who had been announced as part of her cast back in March.

The two are rumored to have been chatting prior to filming, and they had fallen in love. While reports are claiming that they are now engaged, Tayshia was called in to replace Clare.

But there are some mysterious things happening at the resort in California. Usually, contestants have their phones removed when they start filming, so they can’t spoil anything.

And fans expected this to be the case with Tayshia.

Tayshia Adams is back on social media, which is confusing Bachelorette fans

But less than 48 hours after Tayshia was confirmed as the next Bachelorette, she posted a photo on her social media. While she could have someone managing her account for her, it was definitely confusing for fans.

Since her announcement to become the next Bachelorette, she hasn’t made her profile private.

The Instagram account @bachelorteaspill was confused about this post, writing, “Tayshia is back on social media…WHAT IS GOING ON?”

Many things could explain her post. She could have someone managing it for her, or she could have used a scheduler to post Instagram posts for weeks or months into the future. It’s clear that the photo isn’t a current one that she snapped in the past 48 hours, but one she may have done a few months ago.

Tayshia was confirmed as the next Bachelorette just two days ago via ET, so the news was confirmed through a reputable source. ABC refused to issue a statement as to what was going on, as they want to wait until the show airs to explain.

Tayshia Adams previously dated John Paul Jones on Bachelor In Paradise

Tayshia was first on Colton Underwood’s season where she went far. Then, she joined Bachelor In Paradise, where Tayshia dated John Paul Jones

Despite breaking up on the show, she realized she had strong feelings for him and she pursued him off the show. She went to his hometown and asked for a second chance.

The two broke up a few months later, revealing that the distance was too much for them. Even though she shared the breakup news on social media, she later deleted the post.

