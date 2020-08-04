Tayshia Adams confirmed as the next Bachelorette: ABC wants the drama to play out on television

Tayshia Adams has a brand new chapter ahead of her. The former Bachelor In Paradise star may have been confirmed as the next Bachelorette star.

She will reportedly be replacing Clare Crawley as the next Bachelorette.

Of course, ABC has yet to confirm any news, but it sounds like Tayshia will get a shot at her own season of the show.

Why Tayshia? Well, ABC appears to be on a roll with picking African American contestants to prove they are inclusive and celebrate diversity after announcing Matt James as the next Bachelor for 2021.

Plus, Tayshia is a beloved Bachelor Nation star, who has proven that she’s willing to give anyone a chance to prove themselves – even John Paul Jones.

Tayshia Adams is confirmed to be the next Bachelorette

The news of the confirmation was shared on Instagram today, as the news was reportedly confirmed to ET. Tayshia had been in quarantine prior to this announcement.

There are many unanswered questions in all of this, including how all of this went down. Plus, will the guys from Clare’s season automatically be transferred to Tayshia’s season? Would they be interested in both women? When does she start filming her season? Is she already in front of the cameras in La Quinta, California?

Reality Steve continued, saying that by this being announced, Clare has definitely moved on with Dale and that their love story will play out on television.

The Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop revealed that ABC would not confirm anything in regard to these casting rumors. The network wants to keep everything under wraps and explain everything when the show returns later this fall.

Tayshia Adams was already in quarantine once the rumors began

It was earlier this week that Tayshia’s name came up as possibly being the next Bachelorette. At the time, she was reportedly already in quarantine, meaning producers had reached out to her.

This could explain why a story surfaced that ABC was asking former contestants to come back to film. It wasn’t for Clare to see if her connection with Dale was true. It could have been for Tayshia, asking them if they wanted a shot with her.

There were rumors that Clare was being a bit of a troublemaker on set, refusing to come out of her room to film the dates that had been planned. The extent of these rumors will be shown on ABC when the show returns.

Right now, we don’t know of any delays in regard to The Bachelorette, but Tayshia’s season may need some recasting.

