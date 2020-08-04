Did Dale Moss reach out to Clare Crawley on social media long before The Bachelorette started filming?

Dale Moss has won Clare Crawley’s heart on The Bachelorette.

The two reportedly got together so fast that they didn’t even get to film the show for more than a few weeks before Clare told producers that she was done.

Although producers are trying to keep the information secret before the season premiere on ABC, sources are speaking out and we’re slowly learning more about what happened between the two.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Dale Moss may have reached out to Clare Crawley

Before the season started filming, Clare admitted that she had researched the men who were going to film the show.

She argued that anyone in her situation would do the same thing. But allegedly, Clare didn’t reach out to Dale prior to filming- a source claims that Dale actually made the first move.

“One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking,” a source told PEOPLE magazine this week. “By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out.”

Over the past couple of days, there have been theories that Clare just decided to pull the plug on The Bachelorette because Dale was the one for her. But the source says there is more to the story.

“There’s more to the story than just [Clare] falling for someone and not wanting to see what else could happen with other men,” the source adds.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are reportedly engaged

Over the weekend, ‘sexting’ theories started to come out as fans started guessing that the relationship had gone further than just talking online. Since Dale and Clare are together now and Clare’s giving up The Bachelorette for Dale, it’s not crazy to assume that there is more to the story than just the two of them talking for two weeks.

Reports surfaced over the weekend that Dale and Clare are already engaged. Apparently, the two got engaged while filming The Bachelorette after production had been going for about two weeks.

This only fueled the idea that Clare and Dale had been talking before they went to La Quinta to film.

Right now, we don’t know the details, but we can only guess that they had been chatting for weeks, if not months, before heading to California this past month.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.