Was Clare Crawley right to prioritize her time with Dale Moss while ignoring the guys?

Last night’s episode of The Bachelorette was all about Dale Moss and Clare Crawley’s connection.

The episode started with a confrontation between Clare and Yosef, where he slammed her for putting the other guys through a game of strip dodgeball.

When he was asked to leave the show, Clare was in tears and frustrated – and Dale was right there to pick her up and make her feel better.

Since the first episode, Clare has had a strong connection with Dale, but the guys didn’t seem to understand why these two were spending so much time together.

Clare Crawley chooses to spend time with Dale Moss

So, was Clare right to ignore the other guys and spend so much time with Dale?

During last night’s episode, Clare reminded the viewers that she was on The Bachelorette because she wanted to find a husband. She wanted to find someone she could spend the rest of her life with.

She has no problem sending the guys home if she doesn’t feel a connection with them, hence why Brandon, Yosef, and Zach were booted after a single conversation with her.

That connection is also why she’s spending so much time with Dale.

Was she right in ignoring the other guys? To be fair, she needed time to explore her relationship with Dale to ensure what she felt wasn’t just an instant flirtation. She needed to know if Dale was truly someone she could see a future with.

With that said, she should probably have given the guys some individual time and been honest about her connections with them instead of leading them on.

Clare Crawley will shut down The Bachelorette

Based on the previews, we know that Chris Harrison will confront Clare about how she’s approaching the show. During last night’s episode, Clare was on a date with Zach and as much as she wanted to enjoy it, she couldn’t really find a way to enjoy the date as she kept thinking about Dale.

The promos have already revealed that Clare will choose Dale over the other guys and that she will “blow up” The Bachelorette. What we don’t know is whether these two will get engaged and if they are still together today.

Shawn Booth has revealed his thoughts about all the rumors as he knows Dale personally. While he does see Dale as a good person, he questions whether a person can truly fall in love after 12 days.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.