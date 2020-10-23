Shawn Booth speaks out on Dale Moss and Clare Crawley’s romance since he knows Dale

The Bachelorette star Shawn Booth has kept a low profile since his time on the show.

Shawn was the final contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette and the two got engaged on the show.

For years, they lived together in Nashville and by all accounts, they were moving ahead with a life together. They had dogs and had put their wedding plans on hold to avoid rushing into anything.

And while their relationship didn’t work, he does have positive things to say about a new Bachelorette contestant.

He’s talking about none other than Dale Moss.

Shawn Booth speaks out on Dale Moss’ romance with Clare Crawley

It’s no secret that Dale Moss is the new hot topic in the Bachelorette world, as he’s the man who is reportedly responsible for making Clare Crawley quit The Bachelorette after just 12 days of filming.

The two are reportedly engaged.

As it turns out, Shawn knows Dale personally as they have worked together for a few years. He thinks that Dale is a genuine person and a good guy. He also adds that Dale is athletic, handsome, tall, and has always been nice to Shawn.

But Booth isn’t completely convinced that someone can just fall in love that quickly as it’s being reported about Clare and Dale.

“I think there’s love at first sight, but I also think it takes a while to fully fall in love with someone else,” Shawn told US Weekly this week.

“You know, 12 days is a very short time. Obviously, you can have that instant physical, physical connection and emotional connection, spiritual connection. But I think to be able to produce this long life love, it takes a longer time than that.”

When Clare met Dale on the first night, she told Chris Harrison that she believed that she had just met her future husband.

Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe broke up after The Bachelorette

Shawn found love with Kaitlyn on The Bachelorette, but the relationship didn’t last. The two split up in November 2018 after three years of being engaged. They have never really talked about their split or why they decided to call it quits.

Raven Gates has spoken out about Shawn and Kaitlyn’s split, revealing that they needed to break up without giving a reason as to why.

She knows what was going on in the relationship at the time of the split.

And it doesn’t sound like they are cordial these days either.

Kaitlyn has revealed that she’s scared of running into Shawn in Nashville, the city where they both live. So far, that hasn’t happened.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.