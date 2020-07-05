The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe ‘nervous’ about running into ex Shawn Booth in Nashville

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth broke up nearly two years ago, and even though The Bachelorette star moved on to Jason Tartick, she admits that she’s still “nervous” about running into him.

Kaitlyn and Shawn both still live in Nashville, which isn’t a huge city. So the odds that they might bump into each other are pretty good.

The latest revelation from the Bachelorette beauty came via the podcast, Scrubbing In, hosted by Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Kaitlyn Bristowe thinks Shawn Booth is ‘holding on to anger’

“I’m not trying to speak for him, and I don’t know, but I truly think he will never understand me or respect certain decisions, and I think he’s just going to hold onto anger with me,” Kaitlyn said about ex-fiance Shawn Booth.

“That’s how I feel. I would be nervous.”

“I would probably play nice,” she continued. “Even though he hurt me so terribly…I hold anger too, so I feel like I would hope his new dog would be with him because that would be a good distraction.”

Why did Kaitlyn and Shawn break up?

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth got engaged on her season of The Bachelorette.

Read More Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen have zero wedding plans

The former couple stayed engaged for three years before splitting in September 2018. They shared the breakup news with the world the following November.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” a dual statement to People said.

“Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways.”

The statement continued, “Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

In May 2019, Kaitlyn admitted that Shawn left her during an appearance on E! ‘s LadyGang podcast (via PEOPLE).

“He didn’t know why he couldn’t love me. I just think the show was too hard for someone to get over,” she explained.

Kaitlyn Bristowe moved on with Jason Tartick

While Kaitlyn admitted the split from Shawn Booth was hard on her, it didn’t take long before she fell for Jason Tartick.

Jason competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart three seasons after Kaitlyn had her turn, and they met when he showed up as a guest on her podcast.

Kaitlyn and Jason went public in January 2019 and has been going strong ever since. He even appeared with her on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! when they appeared on the show as Kaitlyn’s season was replayed.

Even though Jason didn’t take that opportunity to propose to Kaitlyn, he still has plans to pop the question and has even said that he wants Chris Harrison to marry them.

The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever! airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.