Jason Tartick appears ready to marry Kaitlyn Bristowe, wants The Bachelor host Chris Harrison to officiate

Jason Tartick appeared alongside his girlfriend Kaitlyn Bristowe during Monday’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever as she discussed her time on The Bachelorette.

Monday’s episode recapped Kaitlyn’s season of the Bachelorette, which culminated in her engagement to Shawn Booth.

Kaitlyn’s engagement to Shawn didn’t last. Now she’s getting serious with Jason Tartick but it doesn’t look like they will be getting married any time soon.

During the couple’s interview, host Chris Harrison joked that he was ordained to officiate weddings. Kaitlyn freaked out, wondering if Jason would pop the question on TV.

She grabbed Jason’s leg and noticed something in his pocket but it turned out not to be a ring. The item was just his Airpods charging case.

Jason didn’t end up proposing, but that doesn’t mean a future wedding is off the table for the couple.

Jason Tartick wants Chris Harrison to officiate his wedding

In a social media post captured by fan account @commentsbybachelor, Jason revealed that he’s holding Chris to his offer to officiate his wedding one day.

It came after Jason commented on news that Kaitlyn Bristowe will be competing on the next season of Dancing With The Stars. Chris revealed that he has delivered a lot of good news over the years, but this one was one of his favorites.

That’s when Jason responded, telling Chris that he didn’t forget that The Bachelor host was ordained and that he does want him to officiate the wedding.

“And the best person to deliver that news,” Jason replied to Chris, adding, “Also, I am holding you to that ordained comment.”

Jason and Kaitlyn are not engaged but they are planning a future together. As Jason explains during their interview, none of this would have happened without The Bachelor franchise. The two of them would not be together without Kaitlyn appearing on The Bachelorette and him pursing Becca Kufrin.

The two have already adopted two golden retrievers together, something he made sure to mention. They also live together in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kaitlyn ended her engagement to Shawn in November 2018, revealing that they had simply grown apart and wanted different things in life.

Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn’s ex-fiance, broke his silence on Monday night, revealing he has also moved on with his life.

Jason Tartick was introduced to the world on The Bachelorette

Jason was first introduced to the world on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. He almost made it to the finals alongside Garrett, Colton, Blake and Jason. While Becca ended up choosing Garrett and Jason returned to his pre-reality TV life.

Colton was announced as the next Bachelor and Blake would try to find love on Bachelor In Paradise.

Jason met Kaitlyn by chance when she showed up to to record an episode of the Off the Vine podcast with Jason Tartick and Olivia Caridi in October 2018.

Out of Blake, Colton, and himself, Jason is currently the only one who is in a relationship.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.