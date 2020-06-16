Shawn Booth breaks his silence about his love life during Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Bachelorette rerun

The Bachelorette star Shawn Booth is using his Instagram to give his fans an update on his life.

It’s no secret that he was engaged to Kaitlyn Bristowe on The Bachelorette, as the two got engaged on the finale and settled down in Nashville for a life together.

However, after a few years with little on the wedding front, the two announced that they were splitting up.

At the time, they said they were headed in different directions, and it was time to say goodbye to their relationship.

Because Kaitlyn’s season is currently airing, Shawn wanted to update fans on his love life, as well.

Shawn Booth reveals he has someone new in his life

Shawn teased an update earlier in the day as he claimed fans had been bugging him about his life. He played dumb, saying he didn’t understand why they wanted to know it this week.

But his update had some fans guessing that he was going to share that he had bought a dog. Sure enough, Shawn has his eyes on a dog.

“Welp I couldn’t help myself …Everyone, meet @walterboothdog,” Shawn wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of him with an adorable puppy.

Shawn and Bristowe announced they split up in November 2018. It didn’t take long for Kaitlyn to move to a new relationship.

Kaitlyn moved on with Jason Tartick, a man who competed on The Bachelorette. He was on Becca Kufrin’s season of the show.

The two have found happiness together and adopted a dog together shortly after they started dating.

Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn were favorites among fans

Earlier this year, when ABC producers realized that The Bachelorette would not be filming in April and May for a premiere date this spring, they decided to ask fans about older seasons.

If they were to air some seasons, what would they want to watch?

When fans were asked to pick their favorite season for these reruns, many picked Kaitlyn’s season because they liked Shawn.

They liked their love story, and despite breaking up, the two of them has a successful relationship after the show.

Kaitlyn and Shawn got engaged in 2015. While Kaitlyn has stayed in touch with Bachelor Nation, Shawn has preferred to return to his normal life after appearing on the show.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.