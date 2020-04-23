Mike Fleiss asks fans to pick their favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons for airing during quarantine

Mike Fleiss, the creator of The Bachelor franchise, is asking his followers for help to get through this quarantine.

It’s no secret that The Bachelorette is currently on hold as the production team can’t film during the coronavirus pandemic.

With social distancing measures in place, the production team can’t film, and Clare Crawley, who was announced as The Bachelorette, can’t hug, kiss, or get close to her contestants.

So, what will ABC do to get through the next couple of months with no Bachelorette content to air?

Well, Mike appears to have a plan, but he needs Bachelor fans’ help to decide what to air.

Mike Fleiss could be airing some older seasons on ABC

On Twitter, Fleiss asked fans what their favorite seasons were of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. He revealed that the Elite Eight picked by fans would be airing soon. He then invited the voting to begin.

Let the voting begin! Pick your all-time favorite seasons of #TheBachelor and #TheBachelorette !!! The Elite Eight will be airing soon!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) April 22, 2020

The tweet has garnered close to 1,000 responses so far, and there is one person who stands out. Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season is currently one of the top-requested seasons of The Bachelorette.

As fans recall, she got engaged to Shawn Booth during the finale after leaving Nick Viall hanging. Nick, who she had previously slept with while filming, was devastated.

He would later get a shot at becoming The Bachelor.

Kaitlyn and Shawn were together for a couple of years but later ended their engagement. She’s currently dating Jason Tartick from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette.

Mike Fleiss is learning that people aren’t really responding to Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart

Before the stay-at-home orders went into place and The Bachelorette was canceled due to COVID-19 fears, ABC had already planned to air Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart.

One Bachelor fan account on Instagram guessed that the new show didn’t take well with Bachelor fans, even though people are forced to stay home.

This comes after the second week of Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart, where Natascha Bessez’s kissing was mocked online after she came on to expose Trevor Holmes for his lying and cheating ways.

In addition, next week’s episode appears to be packed with drama, as the drama between Savannah and Julia over Brandon continues.

Despite this, it sounds like it isn’t enough to save the summer on ABC, so let the reruns begin.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.