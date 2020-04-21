Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Natascha Bessez’s kissing on Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is mocked online


Natascha Bessez
Natascha Bessez’s kissing is being mocked online. Pic credit: ABC

Natascha Bessez joined the cast of Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart last night on the show. Three new women featured throughout the episode, but Natascha was first — arriving just minutes after it started.

The reason? She had a mission in mind — wanting to call out Trevor Holmes because he had dated one of her good friends.

However, as the episode progressed, it became less about Natascha’s mission to expose Trevor and more about her own survival on the show.

She pursued Ryan, a younger contestant, and she planted a big kiss on him.

As it turns out, that kiss got lots of attention online because, as many fans pointed out, it was not only a little aggressive, but she literally looked like she was taking a big bite out of his face.

Natascha Bessez’s kissing becomes a big joke online

One thing is for sure — Natascha knows what she wants and she goes for it. Her kissing was captured on social media and spread all over on Instagram.

Natascha
Natascha is mocked for ‘ingesting’ Ryan’s face during a kiss. Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

As the account above pointed out, it looked like Natascha was “ingesting” Ryan’s face.

Making out with Ryan to secure her spot on the show worked, as she wasn’t sent home during Episode 2. Ryan chose to keep her around for next week when the singing competitions begin.

Natascha Bessez’s kissing is compared to a mother bird feeding her young

While the kiss was enough to convince Ryan to keep Natascha around, it caused plenty of conversation online, including many hilarious reactions. As another person put it, Natascha’s kiss looked like “a mother bird feeding her young”.

Others pointed out that Natascha and Ryan looked like they could be mother and son. One person joked that the kiss shouldn’t even be “allowed” given their age differences, joking that Ryan looked like he was just 17 years old.

While Natascha is 33 years old, Ryan is actually 28 years old. The two are just five years apart, even though Ryan does look much younger.

Next week, the contestants will start the musical competition part of the show, which means Natascha and Ryan will have to sing together. Plus, they will have to convince the judges that they are into each other. Maybe more awkward kissing will come!

Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

