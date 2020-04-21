Natascha Bessez’s kissing on Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is mocked online

Natascha Bessez joined the cast of Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart last night on the show. Three new women featured throughout the episode, but Natascha was first — arriving just minutes after it started.

The reason? She had a mission in mind — wanting to call out Trevor Holmes because he had dated one of her good friends.

However, as the episode progressed, it became less about Natascha’s mission to expose Trevor and more about her own survival on the show.

She pursued Ryan, a younger contestant, and she planted a big kiss on him.

As it turns out, that kiss got lots of attention online because, as many fans pointed out, it was not only a little aggressive, but she literally looked like she was taking a big bite out of his face.

Natascha Bessez’s kissing becomes a big joke online

One thing is for sure — Natascha knows what she wants and she goes for it. Her kissing was captured on social media and spread all over on Instagram.

As the account above pointed out, it looked like Natascha was “ingesting” Ryan’s face.

Making out with Ryan to secure her spot on the show worked, as she wasn’t sent home during Episode 2. Ryan chose to keep her around for next week when the singing competitions begin.

Natascha Bessez’s kissing is compared to a mother bird feeding her young

While the kiss was enough to convince Ryan to keep Natascha around, it caused plenty of conversation online, including many hilarious reactions. As another person put it, Natascha’s kiss looked like “a mother bird feeding her young”.

Oh no no no

Natascha kissing Ryan looks like she’s the mama bird feeding her baby bird #BachelorLTYH — Sophia (@sophifoli) April 21, 2020

Watching Natasha and Ryan kiss was so gross. Their mouths got SO WIDE THEY WERE LIKE EATING EACH OTHERS FACES #ListenToYourHeart pic.twitter.com/CS3d8Nv5jw — Bianca Godsil (@BiancaGodsil) April 21, 2020

Natasha looks like she could be Ryan’s mother and why did they kiss like that?! 😂😂😂 #ListenToYourHeart — 🌹 (@coltonsshowers) April 21, 2020

Others pointed out that Natascha and Ryan looked like they could be mother and son. One person joked that the kiss shouldn’t even be “allowed” given their age differences, joking that Ryan looked like he was just 17 years old.

Natasha is 33 and Ryan is 17, is this kiss even allowed#TheBachelorLTYH — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) April 21, 2020

While Natascha is 33 years old, Ryan is actually 28 years old. The two are just five years apart, even though Ryan does look much younger.

Next week, the contestants will start the musical competition part of the show, which means Natascha and Ryan will have to sing together. Plus, they will have to convince the judges that they are into each other. Maybe more awkward kissing will come!

Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.