Bachelor nation couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick announce cute adoption

Bachelor Nation couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have exciting news to share – they are expanding their family!

In an Instagram post, Kaitlyn revealed that the couple adopted a rescue dog and named it Pinot. It joins Ramen, the couple’s other dog. The little family is currently living in Nashville.

Kaitlyn was worried about how Ramen would react with a new dog in the home, but Pinot fits right into the family. Bristowe also addressed concerns about how she and Jason would care for another dog given their hectic traveling schedules, saying that they would make it work.

Bristowe mentioned that this isn’t about her and Jason, but about giving a loving dog a home.

Kaitlyn and Jason have quickly become one of the popular couples to come out of The Bachelor franchise. The two met last year as Kaitlyn’s relationship with Shawn Booth experienced some cracks.

Kaitlyn Bristowe was previously engaged to Shawn Booth. The two got engaged on her season of The Bachelorette but ended their relationship in November 2018. It was only a few months later that Bristowe and Tartick went public with their romance.

Since ending her engagement to Shawn, Kaitlyn is starting to speak out about their private relationship, revealing that Shawn almost broke things off with her when Nick Viall, her runner-up, became the next Bachelor. At the time, Shawn felt that Nick had won as he got to find love on his own on national television.

They have since announced that they have moved in together in Nashville, where Kaitlyn lived before meeting Jason. He made the move from Seattle. The two also adopted Ramen at that point in time.

Jason Tartick was on The Bachelorette but was sent home when Becca Kufrin didn’t see a connection with him.

The Bachelorette returns this spring on ABC.