Bachelor nation couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick announce cute adoption
11th December 2019 12:35 PM ET
Bachelor Nation couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have exciting news to share – they are expanding their family!
In an Instagram post, Kaitlyn revealed that the couple adopted a rescue dog and named it Pinot. It joins Ramen, the couple’s other dog. The little family is currently living in Nashville.
Kaitlyn was worried about how Ramen would react with a new dog in the home, but Pinot fits right into the family. Bristowe also addressed concerns about how she and Jason would care for another dog given their hectic traveling schedules, saying that they would make it work.
Bristowe mentioned that this isn’t about her and Jason, but about giving a loving dog a home.
MERRY CHRISTMAS TO US!! Ramen has a new brother 😍😍. MEET PINOT. ( @ramenpairedwithpinot )Pinot was found in a kill shelter in South Korea and @bunnysbuddies saved him. Now he has a safe home with us. I was so worried how Ramen would react… But let me tell you.. You will see through my stories that these pups took to each other RIGHT away. They snuggle, and don’t leave each other’s side. Pinot is a big mushy sweet heart who is some how more cuddly than Ramen. He’s got the SOFTEST coat, and the biggest heart. I know a lot of people will ask how we will do this with traveling so much. But we will make it work. This isn’t about us. This is about giving a sweet innocent pup a new life. We will continue to do what we do, and just do it with 2 instead of 1. #adoptdontshop #GoldenRetrievers #dogsofinstagram
Kaitlyn and Jason have quickly become one of the popular couples to come out of The Bachelor franchise. The two met last year as Kaitlyn’s relationship with Shawn Booth experienced some cracks.
Kaitlyn Bristowe was previously engaged to Shawn Booth. The two got engaged on her season of The Bachelorette but ended their relationship in November 2018. It was only a few months later that Bristowe and Tartick went public with their romance.
Since ending her engagement to Shawn, Kaitlyn is starting to speak out about their private relationship, revealing that Shawn almost broke things off with her when Nick Viall, her runner-up, became the next Bachelor. At the time, Shawn felt that Nick had won as he got to find love on his own on national television.
They have since announced that they have moved in together in Nashville, where Kaitlyn lived before meeting Jason. He made the move from Seattle. The two also adopted Ramen at that point in time.
Jason Tartick was on The Bachelorette but was sent home when Becca Kufrin didn’t see a connection with him.
