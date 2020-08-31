Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth split needed to happen says Raven Gates

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth split up in November 2018 after three years together.

The couple’s engagement initially occurred on Kaitlyn’s season of The Bachelorette.

A few months later, Kaitlyn moved on with fellow Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick, and the two remained inseparable since.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

While we don’t know the details of why Kaitlyn and Shawn eventually called it quits, we are starting to learn new details about why it went wrong.

In their split announcement, Kaitlyn and Shawn explained they had gone through some rough months, and they were at a crossroads.

She wanted to make it work, but they chose to end it.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth needed to break up

She also pointed out that there were some “important fundamental values that weren’t lining up,” but never went into details about what those values were.

Read More Tyler Cameron keeps a low profile after run-in with Hannah B

Now, according to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, Raven Gates is speaking out about the split.

“I wasn’t devastated about their split because I knew too much, I think,” Gates, 29, revealed.

“I was so Team Kaitlyn, and I’m so Team Kaitlyn and Jason [Tartick], so that relationship needed to end for this new relationship to blossom.”

Again, she doesn’t go into details about what those things were, but they were enough to ruin the three-year-long engagement.

Since their split, Kaitlyn has done a few interviews about their relationship. Kaitlyn has recently revealed that she’s nervous about running into Shawn in Nashville, the city where they both live.

She’s currently living there with Jason Tartick.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are made for each other

Since she started dating Jason, Kaitlyn appears to be more outgoing and happy. She recently appeared in an interview with Chris Harrison, where she revealed they are getting close to an engagement.

The interview was for The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, and Jason made sure to let Chris know that he would be officiating their wedding one day.

Kaitlyn is participating in Dancing With The Stars this season, and she’s already ready for cheating rumors.

She understands that being on the show and participating can lead to cheating rumors. She is, however, ready to address them head-on, and Jason isn’t worried about it at all.

As they both point out, they trust each other with everything, so they are rock solid.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.