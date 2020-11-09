Dale Moss is already facing cheating rumors after proposing to Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette

It has been less than a week since Dale Moss got down on one knee and proposed to Clare Crawley on Episode 4 of The Bachelorette — also known as her season finale.

It didn’t take long for the couple to start sharing things on social media, showing everyone how happy they are together after the show.

But some fans of the show aren’t willing to let the couple live happily ever after.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Within a few days of Dale proposing to Clare, Bachelorette viewers are sharing stories about Dale, including how he has supposedly been dating other women while being in hiding with Clare.

A few people shared their stories. We should state that these are all hearsay stories, and nothing has been confirmed.

Dale Moss is already facing cheating rumors

The Bachelor fan account @bachelornation.scoop started sharing screenshots from an account called @deuxmoi.

@bachelornation.scoop added that these stories were all unverified, but people were sharing lots of details about Dale.

Read More Clare Crawley and Dale Moss go Instagram-official after the Bachelorette finale

One person claims that Dale was modeling with someone who claimed he and Clare had broken up. Obviously, this is not the vibe we are getting from Dale and Clare’s social media accounts.

The person claims Dale and Clare are faking their relationship. Another person claims Dale was spotted with another woman. There is apparently a video of them together, but the account is choosing not to post it.

Dale has posted videos of having dinner with friends, and since they were both on their phones, there may not be any reason to question Dale’s dedication to Clare.

A third person added that a friend went out with Dale a month ago. This person specifically claims that Dale and the woman were on a date.

Another claims that this is what Dale does, adding that he meets people and gets everyone’s numbers to hang out.

Dale Moss does have his supporters who don’t believe he could cheat on Clare Crawley

It didn’t take long for other Bachelor accounts to come to Dale’s defense.

@bachelornationdaily posted a long message, saying that accounts are posting false claims on their social media posts. The account reminded followers that many false stories are surrounding the couple, but nothing has been verified.

Dale and Clare are starting to do interviews, where they share their future plans. They are househunting, and it appears they are planning on living in Sacramento.

Clare and Dale have gone out in public now after sharing their engagement on Thursday’s special episode of The Bachelorette. They aren’t hiding their plans, and fans will get more information during tomorrow’s special interview with Chris Harrison.

Fans aren’t doubting Dale’s dedication to Clare. When he proposed, Dale shared the sweetest message to Clare on Instagram, saying he would always be by her side.

The Bachelor airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.