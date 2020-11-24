Clare Crawley and Dale Moss invite fans into bed – and along for their house hunting date

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are moving ahead with their relationship.

The two met this summer on the show and got engaged after just 12 days. Since filming the show, they have spent time together and they are moving ahead with their future plans.

In their follow-up interview for The Bachelorette, Clare and Dale revealed that he was moving to Sacramento and they were already talking about kids.

Bachelorette viewers thought they were crazy for moving so fast, but they seemed confident in their decisions.

And now, they are proving to fans they are moving ahead with their future dreams.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss bring fans along for a getaway

This weekend, Clare and Dale went on social media to share that Dale was in Sacramento to spend time with Clare.

They shared Instagram Stories from their bed, revealing that the simple things of being together in bed in the morning are the best things.

They also shared their plans for their day, as they had to go look at washers and dryers.

Fans have a hard time understanding their compatibility, but their astrological signs are super compatible. As it turns out, they have such a strong connection that some people can’t understand why they have to move so fast.

However, it works for them.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are ready to buy a house together

And they are holding firm on their goals. Clare shared an Instagram Story of them checking out a house in Sacramento. It was a beautiful house and it’s clear that they have expensive taste.

In the story, Clare was showing off the home and she went into a bedroom. That’s when she heard Dale shouting from another room. She joked that he was loving everything he was seeing at the home.

They never provided an update on whether they loved the home and wanted to put in an offer on it. However, Dale did just arrive in the city this weekend, so they are moving fast in finding a home together.

Other than house hunting, they revealed they were heading to San Diego for a couple’s trip.

Dale and Clare were planning on starting a YouTube channel after The Bachelorette wrapped, but they have yet to share future details on new videos.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.