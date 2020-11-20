Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ astrological signs are super compatible despite having many doubters

When Clare Crawley met Dale Moss, she told Chris Harrison that she believed she had found her future husband.

Chris was shocked that she felt this so soon after meeting Dale, but it didn’t take producers long to realize that it was true.

After just 12 days of filming, Chris had to take Clare aside and tell her that she couldn’t continue to do The Bachelorette the way she had been because she was neglecting the other guys.

And while Bachelorette viewers felt that she was obsessed with Dale, there may have been strong astrological compatibility that viewers didn’t see.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ astrological signs are super compatible

As it turns out, Clare and Dale are super compatible when comparing their astrological signs. That could explain how they managed to kick off such a strong relationship on a solid foundation – even if it was just 12 days.

Clare’s birthday is March 20, which means she’s a Pieces. The Pisces woman is all about the whirlwind romance, according to i.TheHoroscope.co, which identifies Clare’s Bachelorette journey.

Interestingly, the Pisces woman acts like a child when she finds her soulmate. Clare was giddy when she spent time with Dale. Plus, she relies on her intuition when it comes to picking her mate.

On The Bachelorette, Clare kept telling the cameras that she knew what she wanted in a man and she didn’t want to settle. As soon as she saw those qualities in Dale, she said she knew he was the one for her.

Dale is born on September 24, which makes him a Libra. He’s friendly, approachable, talkative, and he’s a people’s person. He’s also a great communicator, which means he was able to communicate his feelings to Clare, making her feel comfortable.

Libras are warm and gentle personalities and when they commit to a partner, they are fully devoted. In other words, the cheating rumors he’s been facing may mean absolutely nothing to Dale and Clare.

So, what do Clare and Dale’s astrological signs say about their romance? Elite Daily reveals they are super compatible and make the ultimate power couple. They are romantic, loyal, and they balance each other out.

In Clare’s defense, that’s exactly what she’s been saying to viewers.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss still have their doubters

Even though Clare and Dale have a strong astrological connection, they still have their doubters who don’t think they will last in the long run.

Bachelor alum Melissa Rycroft spoke out this week about the couple, revealing she doesn’t think they will last. She doesn’t think that they had those strong and deep conversations prior to getting engaged.

Former Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay, on the other hand, believes Clare and Dale actually got more time together in those 12 days than she did with her husband, Bryan Abasolo.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.